



Winter can be beautiful. Can be. Is it always? Not at all. Sure, we love ourselves some freshly fallen snow — but when it melts, the only things we’re left with are dried-up, dead grass patches and leafless trees. Plus, it’s kind of hard to seek the beauty around you when it gets dark so early in the day!

We miss all of the sunshine and flowers that come with spring and summer. Sadly, we can’t just speed up time to find our way back to them, but what we can do is bring a little of their influence into our cold-weather wardrobe. Yes, florals for fall and winter are a thing — and this sweater will show you exactly how it’s done. Now is the best time to buy, after all, since Macy’s pre-Thanksgiving One Day Sale is on, and the deals are major:

Up to 75% Off Women’s Clearance Clothing

40-60% Off Sweaters

Get the Karen Scott Floral-Print Cardigan (originally $50) for just $18 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends November 20, 2019.

This Karen Scott sweater even takes things up a notch, since it’s actually 63% off — but not for long. This sweater is such a fan-favorite piece that we wouldn’t be shocked if sizes were gone by the end of this flash sale. Shoppers say it basically has magical powers, noting that it “will brighten dark winter days” and “make you feel special in a wonderful way.”

They love how it’s “flattering,” “very comfortable” and can be worn “just about anywhere,” and they’re reporting that they “immediately started getting compliments” the first time they wore it. No wonder they’re deeming it “a must for your wardrobe.”

This sweater is a reinvented everyday cardigan with a unique, eye-catching design. Gorgeous florals blossom and bloom downwards, starting from the top of the shoulder and reaching down to the middle of the torso. They continue halfway down the long sleeves and over onto the back as well! There are two versions available: Black Combo, a black cardigan with a pink flower print, and Intrepid Combo, a navy cardigan with a cornflower blue print!

This sweater has a relaxed fit with a button-front closure. It also features a scoop neckline and a straight hem that hits at the hip. It’s thin, but not too thin, and it’s sure to make a statement wherever you go. Grabbing it for under $20 is a bargain and a half, so don’t miss out. This sale just started — but it’s already almost over!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!