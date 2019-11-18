Upgrade Your Puffer Coat Game With This Velvet Version — Now 40% Off!





Cold weather gear doesn’t have to look unfashionable or not adhere to current trends! In fact, we welcome any piece of clothing that combines fashion and function! Some of the warmest jackets that we have in our closets for the winter season are puffer coats — and usually the ones that we come across are fairly basic.

But this velvet version that we found from Express is anything but basic, and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed! It’s the perfect way to upgrade any standard puffer. Plus, it’s marked down right now for a price that’s too good to pass up!

Get the Velvet Quilted Puffer Coat (originally $168) on sale for just $101, available from Express!

Keep warm while staying stylish when you step out in the Velvet Quilted Puffer Coat from Express — arguably one of the best puffers that we’ve laid eyes on this season. It’s sure to turn heads wherever you decide to wear it thanks to its luxe look and feel. Velvet can instantly make anything look more glam, which is exactly what happened with this coat!

This velvet jacket comes in a gorgeous smoky ash grey color that complements any look. It’s fully lined on the inside and is designed to hit right at the hip in terms of length. It’s also outfitted with a hood that includes a removable black faux fur lining. Snap it on if you want extra warmth!

The cuffs on the sleeves are ribbed to help keep the cold air out, and there are two pockets for your convenience. The waist is also adjustable thanks to a built-in drawstring cord that you can make tighter or looser, depending on how you prefer the coat to fit. The company says that this jacket is also fully machine washable — which is super convenient for Us. Having one less garment that requires dry cleaning in our closets is never a bad thing.

This puffer coat is the perfect way to add some sparkle to your outerwear. The velvet material offers up a touch of shine, which is perfectly exemplified through this dark grey color. We’re going to love sporting this puffer out for holiday parties and functions. We’re confident that you will be as obsessed with this coat as we are, and that those around you will love this look as well!

