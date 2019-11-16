Score These Chic Over-the-Knee Boots for Just $30 — Limited Time Deal!





Some of our favorite types of boots are ones that make a statement. Classic, simple pairs are always reliable and great to turn to — but when we want to turn heads with our look, we need to go bolder.

And some of the boldest boots are ones that stand up high — and we mean that literally! Knee-high boots can add a level of flair that other styles don’t, and this pair from Macy’s are some of the loveliest that we’ve seen so far. The great news? You can get them for over half off their original price for a limited time!

Get the ZIGIny Zigi Soho Onley Over-The-Knee Boots (originally $69) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s, now through November 17, 2019!

This pair of over-the-knee boots from ZIGIny are amazing in every way. They can add so much to any outfit that they allow you to wear them with. Even a basic pair of leggings can look instantly elevated with these boots, and we love anything that helps us disguise our lazy day athleisure wear.

And right now Macy’s is offering up a 56% discount on these boots — which saves you a total of $39! This deal won’t be around forever, so if you want to have these boots then order them as soon as you can! The price is just too good to pass up.

Get the ZIGIny Zigi Soho Onley Over-The-Knee Boots (originally $69) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s, now through November 17, 2019!

These boots come in three stunning options: black smooth faux leather, black faux suede and dark grey faux suede. Even though these boots are made from man-made materials, they definitely look like the real deal — and no one will be able to tell the difference! They have a low heel that adds just a touch of height, and also have a belt-like detailing at the back of the shoe that gives them a riding boot vibe.

These boots are designed in a pull-on style, which means that there are no zipper closures running down the side of them. The brand notes that the circumference at the top of the shoe varies by size, so that’s an important detail to be aware of!

Shoppers are obsessing over these boots and how amazing they truly are. They say that they’re a “great value” and exclaim that they’re “so stylish and comfortable.” One reviewer that says they “always have problems finding boots that go over [their] calf,” but found that these boots work for them — and add that they’re “very happy with this purchase.” We’re glad to hear that people are so pleased with these boots, and we think that you will be too!

See it: Get the ZIGIny Zigi Soho Onley Over-The-Knee Boots (originally $69) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s, now through November 17, 2019!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from ZIGIny and all of the boots available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!