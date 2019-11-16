This Cole Haan Wrap Coat Is 50% Off at Macy’s for a Limited Time!





The wintertime calls for heavy coats to protect Us when we brave the great outdoors. Usually, we will opt for a classic puffer or down-filled jackets to maintain peak toastiness at all times. But some occasions call for something just a little more elegant!

Such instances where we want to up our game include fancy holiday parties and dinners, large family gatherings or even romantic winter dates (like ice skating under the stars). When events like these pop up on our calendars, this Cole Haan wool coat is the perfect way to keep warm while looking incredibly chic at the same time!

Get the Cole Haan Wrap Coat (originally $420) on sale for just $210, available from Macy’s!

This wool wrap coat from Cole Haan has everything going for it. It’s cut in a timeless and classic silhouette that’s flattering for everyone — and it’s sure to stay in fashion for a long, long time. The best part? Right now you get it for half of its original price at Macy’s. Order this stunning coat for just $210, now through November 17, 2019! This discount might not be available again for quite some time, so definitely take advantage of it now if you’re obsessing over this coat as much as we are!

This is a mid-weight coat that’s made from a wool blend material, ensuring that it’ll keep you warm while stepping out in lower temperatures this winter. It can also be roomy enough to layer up underneath on especially frigid days, which is always a plus. You can definitely order a size up if you want to go for a looser look — or your regular size if you want to keep this coat fitted.

This jacket also has a wide oversized collar that juts out and lays elegantly against the chest. We definitely suggest wearing a scarf with this look to keep your neck warm on colder days, but you can totally rock it without one if you choose to. It’s an open jacket that has a wide tie-waist belt that creates a sophisticated silhouette. There are two front pockets that can keep your hands warm and house cold weather essentials (keys, lip balm, the usual).

Macy’s shoppers say that this Cole Haan coat is a “favorite purchase” and are calling it “beautiful” and “lovely.” One reviewer said that they weren’t sure about the collar, but realized that the “wide lapels” actually “allow room for multiple ways to style” it, which is fantastic. With the discount that’s attached, we think that this coat is a serious winner and one that we need in our closet immediately!

