



Getting dressed for the office is always a struggle — especially when it’s cold outside! Layering is tricky when business casual attire is involved, and maintaining a comfortable body temperature isn’t exactly easy.

If it’s not completely freezing, a blazer isn’t warm enough — but a puffer jacket is just too much! This is why when we laid our eyes on this perfect piece, we knew it was the one to ring in the new year with. Seriously, it strikes the most appropriate balance between fashion and function. This piece can be worn over a sleek white blouse in lieu of a blazer — or layered over a sweater.

JM Collection Printed Three-Button Jacket, Created for Macy’s

Grab the JM Collection Printed Three-Button Jacket, Created for Macy’s (originally $70), now with prices starting at just $52, available at Macy’s! Get an extra 20% off with the code “JOY” at checkout!

The JM Collection Printed Three-Button Jacket has the power to transform our wardrobes, and it’s already a fan-favorite. This impeccably reviewed piece has been deemed the “beautiful soft jacket” that everyone needs — and if we had to guess, we’d say it has something to do with the fit.

This three-quarter sleeve jacket is crafted from a polyester blend that also features spandex, which is always a nice addition for anyone who’s looking for a fitted item that’s also super flattering.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “incredibly luxe” the material is, and also reiterated the “perfect fit.” Honestly, what’s better than that? A transitional staple that go from the boardroom to the bar is always a win!

Grab the JM Collection Printed Three-Button Jacket, Created for Macy’s (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $52, available at Macy’s! Get an extra 20% off with the code “JOY” at checkout!

In addition to all of this, there’s also a three-button closure at the front. The buttons are big and striking — and the result is beyond chic. One proud owner loved how she could wear it to work as a top and then unbutton it for a “night out on the town.” Cheers to that!

The classic tweed-inspired print is timeless and elegant, serving up vintage Chanel vibes. Factor in the incredible sale price and consider Us all sold on this jacket — it’s the sleek surprise to add to your shopping carts ASAP!

See it: Grab the JM Collection Printed Three-Button Jacket, Created for Macy’s (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $52, available at Macy’s! Get an extra 20% off with the code “JOY” at checkout!

Not your style? Check out additional JM Collection items, more jackets & blazers, and women’s clothing styles on sale also available at Macy’s here! Get an extra 20% off with the code “JOY” at checkout!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!