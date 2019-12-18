Shopping Stress? Turn to Parachute for Your Last-Minute Gifting Needs





Let’s face it: Many of Us are not getting the right amount of sleep. That can come down to a variety of factors — from busy days at work to family responsibilities, there are endless excuses we make! Sometimes, these reasons can’t be helped — but there’s no excuse for not providing an optimal environment when it comes time to drift off to dreamland.

If you or a loved one is suffering from endless nights of tossing and turning, then it’s a great idea to get practical this holiday season. Instead of a gift that will simply add to the clutter in their lives, invest in this perfect pillow.

Grab the Down Side Sleeper Pillow (originally $169) now with prices starting at just $129, available at Parachute!

Sure, sure, we know what everyone is thinking: “Who gives a pillow as a gift?” We get it — but we’re also here to prove that theory wrong!

The Down Side Sleeper Pillow is a complete game-changer — seriously. What’s so special about it? Let’s start with that perfect design. This pillow is marked as medium-density, which means it’s firm without being too firm, and it’s soft without being too soft — it’s not flimsy when your head starts to sink in. Of course, it’s not too hard that it will end up exacerbating any aches and pains. Long story short? This medium-density is perfect middleman. It’s ideal for anyone looking to bridge the gap between comfort and support.

Now, if that wasn’t captivating enough? Prepare to be sold. This pillow is specially designed to take the strain off your neck and back. It doesn’t just offer unparalleled support and perfect plushness (we called it!) but it also has a 3.5 inch gusset to provide extra support.

Naturally, reviewers can’t get over how “comfortable” this pillow is and how they’ve “never slept better in their life!” So, when it comes to all of that last-minute shopping this holiday season? Give a gift like this perfect pillow — and pick one up for yourself too!

