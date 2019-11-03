



Why blend in when we’re born to stand out? Our closets are supposed to be a carefully-curated collection reflecting our signature style. It’s supposed to tell people who we are as individuals — without Us ever speaking a word. But alas, that’s not always possible. With such busy schedules, we’re left with little-to-no time, prioritizing function over fashion.

From leggings to blazers, it’s one “basic” and “casual” item after another. Often we find that our closets lack color, not to mention creativity! However, the bright side here is that’s all about to change — thanks to this “easy and effective” sweater that’s also seriously fashion-forward.

Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley x Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, Created For Macy’s for $80, available at Macy’s!

Allow Us to introduce you to your new fall staple. The piece that we can’t get enough of is the Bar III x Becca Tilley x Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater. It bridges the gap between fun and functional — and the reviewers also can’t help but agree.

One shopper says this piece is “everything she needs for the fall and winter” season, and can anyone blame her? This sweater is crafted from a cotton blend that will keep us warm and toasty once the temperatures start to drop. Go ahead and wear it on its own or under any peacoat or leather jacket. Both ways are completely chic. Oh, and let’s take a moment to check out the two sensational shades up for grabs.

The Becca Pink is the “perfect pop of color,” as one reviewer notes. It’s subtle-yet-striking, and probably the most perfect bubblegum pink we’ve ever seen. It’s bright, bold and, most importantly, beautiful as ever! Now, that’s not to say the second version isn’t just as phenomenal — it most certainly is!

The Snow Globe is equally as impressive. It’s where off-white meets cream — and together, they have created this beautiful tone. We love how it’s appropriate enough to wear to work with our favorite blazer, yet relaxed enough to pair with denim on the weekends. Its versatility is unmatched!

Throw in the comfortable chunky style and ribbed design? This five-star rated sweater has Us swooning!

