



Every setback is an opportunity to bounce back! Becca Tilley might have not ended up as the future Mrs. Ben Higgins on The Bachelor, but her heart will — and did — go on! These days, the Scrubbing In host has found a new love to share her life with and who is the lucky recipient? Macy’s, of course. The fan-favorite retailer has teamed up with one of our favorite Bachelor bombshells for the ultimate collaboration.

The Bar III x Becca Tilley collection has landed! The multi-faceted influencer collaborated with the brand to release the ultimate line for the girl-on-the-go. Inspired by her fun and fresh personality, each piece is reflective of Tilley’s lifestyle. With bold pops of pinks and reds, plus sleek and sophisticated suits, it’s one smash hit after another. Want it all? Sure you do — but we’ve narrowed it down. Here are our 5 must-shop pieces to grab ASAP!

1. This Gorgeous Gingham Blazer

Hoping to make an investment this season? Maybe one to elevate your everyday essentials? If so, we’ve found the ideal item. Blaze your own trail in this beautiful blazer. It’s designed with an oversized fit that’s loose without being too loose. Add in the orange and brown gingham print too? Consider Us completely sold!

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Powersuit Gingham Blazer, Created For Macy’s for $100!

2. This Sleek Short

The only thing better than one perfect piece? Two of them, obviously. Pair the above blazer with the half that makes it whole — these sleek shorts. This too features the same orange and brown gingham print. It’ll sizzle in style and can easily be everyone’s new go-to set this season and next!

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Powersuit Gingham Belted Shorts, Created For Macy’s for $70!

3. This Comfy-Chic Jacket

Forget about sacrificing function in the name of fashion! This zip-front jacket is the solution we’re looking for. It’s crafted from a shearling fleece that will keep us warm and toasty on those frigid days. Factor in the cool and color-blocked shade? It’s pretty much the one-and-only piece that we imagine wearing all day, everyday!

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Colorblocked Zip-Front Jacket, Created For Macy’s for $130, available at Macy’s!

4. This Dreamy Duster

Find yourself going from your desk directly to drinks in an outfit that you like but aren’t totally in love with? Certainly, it’s happened one time too many and luckily, this piece is looking to put an end to that. This double-breasted coat is classic and chic. It comes available in a pink and red color-blocked combination that’s pretty and polished. Honestly, we’re blushing over it — but who isn’t?

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Double-Breasted Duster Coat, Created For Macy’s for $130!

5. This Darling Dress

In the market for a completely captivating piece? This darling dress will get the job done. It exudes complete animal magnetism! The python print is totally on trend. It’s a great substitution for anyone looking to branch out from those leopard and cheetah prints — and it’ll do so in an eye-catching way. The tiered bottom and looser fit are flowy and flattering, while the faux wrap front is phenomenal. Add a pair of thigh-high boots, and off you go!

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Animal-Print Wrap Dress, Created For Macy’s for $100!

Not your style? Check out additional pieces within the Bar III x Becca Tilley collection, available exclusively at Macy’s here!

