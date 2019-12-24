Today Only! This Incredible Weighted Blanket Is 70% Off at Macy’s





The holidays are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean that some of Us still don’t have shopping to do! Whether we’re browsing for ourselves or for someone that that we might have forgotten on our gift lists, there are endless deals that we can still take advantage of.

If there’s anything that’s become a popular item for those who have difficulty sleeping, it’s the weighted blanket. There are so many to choose from on the market and they make for great gifts for the holiday season — even if it’s a treat for yourself! If you happen to still be on the search for perfect after-the-fact presents, then we suggest you pick up this weighted blanket for 70% off while you still can!

Get the Gravity The Weighted Blanket – 20 lbs (originally $600) on sale for just $179 at Macy’s — through December 24, 2019 only!

We’re incredibly excited about this weighted blanket from Gravity. This is a luxurious therapeutic blanket that’s been expertly designed to help you out with rest and relaxation for optimal results. It has gridded stitching sewn throughout to make sure that the thousands of internal micro beads that are embedded into it are evenly distributed at all times.

The exterior is made from a microfiber material that is incredibly soft, and also removable so that you can machine wash it whenever you see fit. And for today only you can score this Gravity Weighted Blanket for 70% off, which saves you a total of $421 off the original price! For a blanket as upscale and luxe as this one, this is definitely a price that can’t be beat.

You can pick up this blanket it two great neutral colors — a dark grey and navy blue. Each of these colors are sure to fit in wonderfully into any room’s color scheme. These blankets are great to keep on hand for guests or just to have to use for yourself.

Weighted blankets are ideal for anyone suffering from insomnia and haven’t been able to find a solution that works, or for anyone that just wants to sleep more deeply. The pressure from the weight of the blanket impacts the brain to release neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which provide you with calming vibes that will help get you to truly rest. Even if you’re not trying to sleep and just want to relax while reading or watching TV, weighted blankets can help! We think that this one from Macy’s will become your new absolute favorite.

