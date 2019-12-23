Coach Is Having a Massive 50%-Off Sale — Shop Last-Minute Gifting Deals!





We’ve officially reached the final home stretch of the holiday shopping season. Thankfully, this stressful time is almost over — but some of Us still have a lot to get done! The holidays are a particularly challenging time for procrastinators, who more often than not leave all of their errands to the very last minute.

The good thing about last-minute holiday shopping is that you can score some incredible deals on big-ticket items — namely designer goods! Right now Coach is having a huge sale on a slew of their best handbag styles — and they all make for great presents for either a loved one in your life or yourself! There are just too many stunning options to choose from, but this online-exclusive tote is the one that particularly caught our eye!

Get the Cooper Carryall (originally $595) on sale for just $298 from Coach!

We can’t stop looking at the Cooper Carryall from Coach. It’s oozes sophistication, and we think that it can instantly add elegance to any outfit imaginable. It has various compartments to keep all of your things organized — yet it’s compact enough that it won’t feel overly heavy or uncomfortable.

This purse comes in two different colors (deep red and classic black) and is made from glove-tanned leather, which means that it was treated to have a matte finish to it. It has two top handles as well as a detachable longer strap that turns the bag into a crossbody.

Get the Cooper Carryall (originally $595) on sake for just $298 from Coach!

This Coach carryall is one of the most beautiful bags that we’ve seen them make in recent memory. And with its amazing sale price, it makes for the perfect extravagant holiday gift that won’t be a burden on your bank account. But this isn’t the only incredible deal that we found on Coach. There are dozens of styles on sale, and we’ve rounded up 10 more of our favorites so that you can shop your heart out!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!