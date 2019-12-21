This $50 Vegan Leather Reversible Tote Is an Amazing 2-in-1 Gift!





Holiday shopping definitely isn’t cheap — especially when we’re working with a long list of people. Getting at least one gift for everyone can definitely wreak havoc on our bank accounts, even when we’ve spent the months leading up to the most wonderful time of the year saving.

In order to accommodate our budgets we go on the hunt to find gifts that are on the affordable side — preferably $50 or less. It’s a great benchmark for holiday shopping that is appropriate for the season. We’ve found a great gift that’s not only within our budgets, but is also basically two items for the price of one!

Get the Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet for $50, available from Nordstrom!

This vegan leather tote from Street Level is a perfect everyday bag that can be used for work — or even as an elegant gym bag. The best part about it is that it’s reversible and can transform into a completely different bag in just seconds! And the price is pretty hard to beat too. Getting two purses for just $50 is definitely a steal!

This tote bag comes in three different color combinations to choose from — black and brown leopard, black and cognac brown, and taupe and ivory white. The bag also comes with a matching attached wristlet so that you can keep smaller items organized!

This tote is a Nordstrom bestseller, with nearly 1,600 shoppers leaving it glowing rave reviews! One reviewer says that they’ve “received many compliments” while wearing the bag, and another called it the “ideal accessory for the daily life of a working mother.” They say that it fits everything that they need for a busy day out and about, and still has room to fit more.

Shoppers also love how soft the faux-leather material is, and are thrilled with the price that they pay for the high-quality nature of the bag. They do emphasize how oversized the bag is, which might make it more suitable as a travel item, one shopper notes. However you choose to use this tote bag, there’s no denying how versatile and fashionable it is. It’s the perfect simple gift to give this holiday season. Pick it up for the handbag addict in your life — or treat yourself with it!

