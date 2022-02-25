Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re on the hunt for new pieces to add to your closet, it’s important to be discerning. This is particularly true of online shopping! As you can’t actually see or feel the garments you’re considering, it’s occasionally a gamble when you smash that “Add to Cart” button.

That said, there are certainly instances when we see something and instantly know it’s going to be a winner — which is exactly what happened when we spotted this top from Madden NYC! It has so many different details that create a beautiful silhouette. It’s bound to flatter a range of body types!

Get the Madden NYC Front Shirred Peasant Top for just $17 at Walmart!

While this top is innovative, it’s not particularly busy looking either — which means it’s versatile. The overall design evokes a peasant style that’s been trendy for quite some time, and we still adore this aesthetic. It has a romantic sweetheart neckline that highlights the bust, plus long billowy sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists to create a touch of ruffle at the ends. In addition, the sleeves are also made from a slightly sheer mesh material that gives the top a touch of ethereal flair!

Another lovely feature is the ruching you can see throughout the top’s bodice. You’ll observe it around the midsection area on the front, directly underneath the bust with tie details at the hem. You can also control how short or long you want to make the top by adjusting the ties. There’s also ruching on the bust, which is designed in a way that almost makes it look like a bustier. Think of it as casual Bridgerton vibes!

Clearly, we’re fans of this top — and think you’ll feel similarly. After all, it’s an elevated take on a crop top. At the moment, you can pick it up in one of two shades — it’s available in a soft blush pink hue and cream white. Both of these options are ideal for the spring when brighter colors are the name of the game. Best of all, the extended sizing range is incredibly impressive — which is precisely why we think any shopper will love it as much as we do. Walmart regularly comes through with affordably priced finds, and this peasant top is no exception!

