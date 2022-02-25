This Lounge Set Is Actually Cute Enough to Wear for a Night Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: When we’re at home, we live in loungewear — specifically matching sets. There’s something about the monochromatic look that makes Us feel like we put effort into our ensemble, instead of rocking a worn-out tee and baggy sweats. Since they have become trendy over the past few years, our collection has grown exponentially!

As much as we adore lounge sets, storage space is fairly limited for new picks. Basically, if we’re adding another two-piece moment to our repertoire, it needs to be one that can be worn beyond the confines of the couch. Luckily, we found just the one that fits the bill!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Two Piece Ribbed Knit Set for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set from PRETTYGARDEN is stylish enough to wear while heading on a coffee run — and it may even work for a casual night out with girlfriends! It comes complete with a tank top and matching high-waisted flare pants, both of which are made from the same lightweight ribbed material. We love the little notch at the neckline of the tank which elevates the overall aesthetic. If the top didn’t have that detail, it would look more like a basic pajama set — which just goes to show how much the little things matter when it comes to sets like this.

Shoppers say that this is a no-brainer buy and insist we all need to get in on the action! Reviewers share that they have worn this ensemble as an airport ‘fit, while running errands and even on vacation — so clearly, it’s a useful addition to any closet. The black set may provide you with the most versatility, but it’s also available in a range of other shades that are just as adorable. With the spring on the horizon, we want to have this outfit ready to roll. Staple comfy looks are hard to nail, but PRETTYGARDEN has done it again!

