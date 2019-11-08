These Madewell Jeans Are What Denim Dreams Are Made Of!





It’s safe to say that jeans are probably the pants that we wear the most — next to leggings, of course. The perfect jeans can be difficult to find, but when we finally find the right fit, we wear them constantly. That optimal pair gives Us the confidence that we need to take on the day with style.

But unfortunately, we often wear that one pair of jeans so frequently that they inevitably wear out — and we sadly have to parts ways with them. Finding a replacement is no easy feat, but we think that this pair from Madewell might just be the new denim you’ve been dreaming of.

Get the Madewell 9-Inch Button Ankle Skinny Jeans for $135, available at Nordstrom!

The Madewell 9-Inch Button Ankle Skinny Jeans are causing a major stir. Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop raving about how much they love the fit and style of these jeans, and we can see why. These traditional skinny jeans have a number of key details that give them a totally unique and edgy look. The jeans are outfitted with your standard five-pocket style and they’re designed to fit super snug in the legs, hips and waist. It’s the fit of these jeans that can make the leg look super elongated — and who doesn’t want that in their lives?

For starters, these jeans have a four-button front closure that screams cool, and they’re cut in a high-waist style which highlights this detail. Give any top instant edge by tucking it into these jeans, showcasing those rocker-vibe buttons for a look that we adore.

The hem on these jeans is also super distressed that adds to the overall vibe. These Madewell jeans come in a washed-out black color that makes them look worn-in, which is definitely not a bad thing. All of these details combined make these look like you picked them straight out of a trendy vintage store!

The material has 2% spandex that adds a generous amount of stretch, and as a result Madewell recommends that you order a size or two down in these jeans. And shoppers seem to agree with the sizing tip, as countless reviewers make it a point to alert others to “SIZE DOWN!!!” But when you do get the size that’s right for you, shoppers say that these jeans are “perfect” and a “must have.” They say that “they’re incredibly comfortable and flattering,” and one shopper even went as far to say that these Madewell jeans are their “favorite pair of black denim” that they’ve ever owned! We are definitely sold on these jeans and need them in our closets ASAP!

