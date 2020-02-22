This Chic Madewell Color-Block Sweater Is Ridiculously Soft and 50% Off

The sale section can truly be hit or miss — especially when it comes to the fashion department. We all hope that marked-down items will be the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, but it usually ends up being a hodgepodge of pieces that are far too out-there for the average consumer.

But don’t give up the dream! You can find diamonds in the rough, especially at Nordstrom. The massive department store has one of the best online sale sections, and we often find ourselves scrolling through it for hours on end. The fruits of our labor? Just recently, we spotted this amazing Madewell sweater that’s up for grabs at 50% off. We’re used to finding these crème de la crème deals at Nordstrom, but this one is a major score!

Get the Madewell Colorblock Kent Cardigan Sweater (originally $98) on sale for just $50, available at Nordstrom!

We’re practically drooling over the Madewell Colorblock Kent Cardigan Sweater. The brand is known for their casual easy-to-wear fashions that are always made from the highest quality materials, and this sweater definitely falls in line with those standards. This knit sweater was created with Madewell’s Coziest Yarn, and it’s been dubbed a “bestselling” item that shoppers adore.

The open-front oversized cardigan is blocked in three colors: white, dark grey and black. The white is displayed on the sleeves, the grey is present on the chest panels and the back is blocked in black. This is a chunkier color-blocking scheme than we’ve typically seen from other brands, but we openly welcome its unique take on the trend!

Get the Madewell Colorblock Kent Cardigan Sweater (originally $98) on sale for just $50, available at Nordstrom!

The sweater is made in an oversized fashion that’s slouchy and incredibly cozy. There are two large patch pockets on the front of the sweater, and the hem generously extends well past the hips for a longline look. There are two side slits at the bottom of each side to make this sweater perfect for layering. It has a professional enough look for it to be office-appropriate, but it’s comfortable enough to become your new loungewear go-to.

This is an incredible sweater to take with you if you’re traveling, or just to keep in your office — especially if your place of work has an unruly thermostat that you have to deal with. If you want to take a cozy nap on your couch, this sweater is oversized enough to act as a wearable blanket. Even better, if you’re just out and about running errands, you can simply throw this Madewell cardigan over a casual tee and some leggings and immediately have an outfit! See? Sales should never scare you!

See it: Get the Madewell Colorblock Kent Cardigan Sweater (originally $98) on sale for just $50, available at Nordstrom!

