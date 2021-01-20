Madewell Is Having a Secret Sale Right Now — These Are Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you haven’t heard, Madewell is having a major sale right now that may even rival Black Friday markdowns! They’re delivering Us major deals courtesy of the Secret Stock Sale, and we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite picks. Many of these pieces are selling for just $30, and every item we have lined up is over 50% off!

These fabulous finds will be flying off the virtual shelves, so keep scrolling for the scoop — and check out the full sale here.

This Balloon-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

As we transition into the spring season, this is the ideal sweater to have on hand. It’s made from a lightweight knit that you can wear by itself or under a light jacket. Plus, the balloon sleeves are totally on trend at the moment!

Get the Shirred Balloon-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater (originally $88) on sale for just $30, available from Madewell!

This Casual Sweater

Madewell’s knits are always top-notch, and this is your chance to score one of their cozy, classic staples for an unbelievable price! This simple sweater will always be a hit, and it’s available in a slew of shades.

Get the Charley Pullover Sweater (originally $98) on sale for just $30, available from Madewell!

This Ethereal Boho Dress

This dress can seamlessly breeze through every season of the year. Wear it with tights and booties into the spring, and on its own in the summer months!

Get the Tie-Waist Midi Dress in Harvest Vine (originally $148) on sale for just $30, available from Madewell!

These Flattering Flare Jeans

These jeans are a staple. They’re available in a classic light denim wash and have trendy fading that makes them a customer-favorite.

Get the Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Timpson Wash (originally $128) on sale for just $30, available from Madewell!

These Seriously Chic Snakeskin Boots

These ankle booties are selling for their lowest price ever, so snatch yours now before they’re sold out!

Get The Rosie Ankle Boot in Snake Embossed Leather (originally $198) on sale for just $45, available from Madewell!

This Bestselling Cozy Coat

A proper winter coat is difficult to find — so allow Us to make your life easier by leading you to this excellent option.

Get the Eldridge Zip Coat in Insuluxe Fabric (originally $328) on sale for just $100, available from Madewell!

This Stunning Bucket Bag

The ultimate accent to any look is a great handbag, and this purse will complement any look you create. This isn’t the type of bag that suits one particular season — it’s a year-round find that you’ll always treasure!

Get The Sydney Crossbody Bag: Painted Leopard Calf Hair Edition (originally $168) on sale for just $60, available from Madewell!

Want more sale? Check out everything available during Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!