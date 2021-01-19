Selena Gomez Just Wore Blue Joggers and Now We Need a Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it that everything Selena Gomez does is just perfect in our eyes? On top of being a talented actress and singer, she made a major impact on the beauty world with Rare Beauty just a few months ago, and clothing-wise, she is always dressed to the nines, even when she’s keeping it totally casual.

We may not be able to land any starring movie or TV roles right now, but what we can do is recreate Gomez’s looks. She was just spotted on the set of Only Murders in the Building, her upcoming comedy series, and we quickly fell for her comfy-cool outfit. She was dressed in a light wool coat, PUMA sneakers, a face mask, a blue crew neck and blue joggers. The blue joggers definitely lit a spark in our minds. We wanted a pair of our own, but we didn’t quite want to spend $78 on the Free People pair she wore. That’s why we found our own version on Amazon for a fraction of the price!

Get the esstive Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants in Blue for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

These cotton-blend joggers are as comfy as they are cute. They have a stretchy waistband with a wide drawstring and a slim fit, tapering in totally at the ankles. Outside, they’re soft, but the fleece inside is truly a dream. Other extremely important details include the roomy side seam pockets and back patch pockets! It’s not often you find back pockets on a pair of sweats or joggers, so this is a big bonus!

Even though you’re paying way less for these joggers, they can still get you the same effect as Gomez’s. A pair of blue joggers will automatically earn you style points. Grey and black are classics, but a brighter shade like this will catch stares. You can also check out the Marled Smoky Blue version for another similar effect.

There are actually over 30 colors total, so don’t feel like you need to stick to blue either! Try a pink, yellow, red, charcoal or peach shade, or perhaps something with a stripe detail. They’re all waiting on Amazon for you to check out, so let’s get to it!

