Ever since the days got longer, and the chills got, well, chillier, we’ve found ourselves clutching onto the most wearable piece that most resembles a blanket. But can you really blame us? It often seems impossible to survive this not-so-winter-wonderland. Well, it did, until now.

Enter, Madewell’s Inland Rolled Turtleneck. This is the only piece necessary to take on sweater weather, all-season long.

Here at Us, we appreciate a good sale just as much as the next shopper. And since Black Friday and those much anticipated after-holiday sales are long behind us, we often don’t find something that is that good of a deal. And why would we need them to? By now, must of us have stocked up on our winter basics, found that layered jacket and despite the below-freezing temperatures, we are counting down the days until it is warm enough to begin removing a layer.

Suffice to say, we aren’t actively looking to add another layer until we saw the Madewell Inland Rolled turtleneck, which is not only cozy but equal parts chic.

Buy Now: Grab the Madewell Inland Rolled Turtleneck Sweater (originally $70) now $50 at Nordstrom.com!

The Inland Rolled Turtleneck is the perfect addition to our closets this winter. This lightweight, cozy turtleneck knit designed with a sumptuous touch of wool and alpaca will be a wardrobe mainstay for seasons to come.

Our favorite part about this turtleneck is its versatility. Most staples in our closet are limited to one color. Not the case here! The Inland Rolled Turtleneck is available in five colors. Yes, five!

The first is Dark Ink and it’s by far the most versatile of the group. The dark ink shade is a beautiful deep, dark blue color that will go with everything and anything. May we suggest pairing the turtleneck with equally dark blue jeans for a full, head-to-toe, monochromatic look. Top it off with chic lace-up booties and a denim duster. How much blue is too much blue? The limit simply does not exist.

The next color is Heathered Burgundy. Heathered burgundy is a beautiful rustic shade of deep red and purple mixed together. Our minds instantly revert back to November and Thanksgiving. If a leaf was a sweater, this sweater would be that leaf. This turtleneck would be perfectly paired with jeans, a chestnut-hued over-the-knee riding boot and topped with a wide-brim hat. We’d even suggest on the extra chilly days to add a chunky cardigan in brown for extra warmth.

The Heather Cement hue is by far the most neutral of the bunch. If we are being specific, this color is much more of an off-white or beige hue. We’d highly recommend wearing this throughout all of the seasons to maximize on its endless styling options. Dress it up with a nice wool skirt, tights and Mary-janes. Or dress it down, with leggings and sneakers for a casual look. Or favorite approach? Pair with leather pants and strappy black sandals and top coat for a winter-approved, night-out look!

The Heather Dahlia is a beautiful soft rose shade. This option is by far the most feminine and delicate of the bunch. We’d suggest opting for this turtleneck when going to fancier events. We can’t help but think of how beautiful it would pair with a pair of high-waisted white bell-bottoms and white booties. Winter whites, done right!

Lastly, the Salsa Red! If the salsa-girl emoji came to life, she would be this sweater.

Spicy mamis: shoppers will be hotter than tamales (Cardi B. would approve!) in this shade. Caution, this hue is not for the faint of heart. We’d recommend standing out while wearing this specific hue. Dress it up with a leather mini skirt, thigh-high black boots and even add a tailored peacoat over the outfit. Why blend in, when in this sweater shoppers were born to stand out!

Besides the endless options when selecting the perfect shade, reviewers seem to be just as fixated on the fit and feel!

One reviewer raved about how soft the material is, elaborating on how light-weight, warm and amazingly soft it is. We can’t help but feel the excitement over the sweater! Another reviewer similarly echoed on how many compliments they received while wearing it. Talk about a show-stopping staple! Lastly, many reviewers loved that while it was extremely soft, it was extremely flattering, meaning the fit wasn’t too tight. Many referenced it as a “true size” as it didn’t require any sizing up or down. Most felt that the turtleneck fit comfortably in their regular size. Can we say amazing!

While it goes without saying that no one size will fit all. But what about one sweater? One sweater could fit all, and this is definitely it!

