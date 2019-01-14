While many fashionistas make it a point to have plenty of designer handbags in their vaults, Madewell is always our go-to for when we need a multitasking carryall for both work and play. Often praised for its stylish and laidback flair, this brand is all about crafting everyday essentials that will shake up our style. At Shop With Us, we always keep a keen eye on the most fashionable finds and we’re always game for a new tote.

So naturally, once we spied this top-rated Madewell bag part of the Nordstrom sale, we immediately had to get our wallets ready. After all, there is no such thing as having too many bags. (That’s what we tell ourselves, at least!)

See It: Grab the Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote at 10 percent off the original price of $158, now $140 in dark cabernet to add to your closet. Not a fan of the oxblood hue? Check out other shades at Nordstrom!

We are geeked to get our hands on the Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote. Scoring major style points for its effortlessly cool flair and versatile build, this design will be in great company with our trendy wardrobe.

Made with a 100 percent leather construction, this pocketbook is the epitome of smart with a sleek finish. Paying homage to classic styling while taking style cues from up-to-date trends, this tote features over-the-shoulder straps for a seamless arm and body carry. Equipped with an optional cross-body strap, we can flaunt this carryall over the shoulders for a hands-free alternative.

Crafted with an open top and roomy interior capacity, this handbag gives Us easy access to our essentials while we’re out and about. A convenient tote that can hold multiple items ranging from our keys, laptop, planner and more, we can carry this piece around without the heavy feel. Our favorite detail? The outer side pocket! We always carry tons of stuff and the extra space is a major plus. We also dig that the interior zip pocket works to safe keep our small items. Complete with a flat base for an easy sitting stance, this luxe find checks all the boxes!

We are in awe with its dark cabernet hue. Flaunting a rich, yet lived-in finish, this textured bag exudes a simplistic, yet elegant appeal that we know and love. An ideal pairing with virtually anything in our closet, we can’t wait to give this piece a couple of wear miles.

The latest color from the top-rated design, we can also welcome other earthy hues into the mix including the English Saddle, Savannah Moss, and linen hues. A great purse that can add a stylish touch to our everyday ensembles, we can’t go wrong with either hue. Personally, we can’t get enough of a stunning neutral and the stonewall shade is just what we need. Flaunting a gorgeous cool grey tone, this pocketbook steers away from our tried and true dark-colored pick. There’s also a true black shade for those who are all about keeping it classic.

For those who love pastel options, the Sheer Pink style will rise to the occasion. Every bit as pretty and playful as we have imagined, this style will add a classic, yet muted element to all of our looks.

Normally retailing for $158, this tote bag has hit the sale rack at a cool 10 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $140 price tag. Who doesn’t love to save a few bucks along the way?

We love making a chic statement as we carry our essentials through the day and we plan on wearing this tote with skinny jeans, a boyfriend sweater, over-the-knee boots and a top coat for the ultimate chilly weather ensemble. For days when we’re heading to the office, we’re pulling out mules, trousers, a flowy blouse, brooch and a wrap coat for a smart-tailored finish. We can even welcome this purse into a casual style with a tunic, leggings, ankle-cut boots and a fleece-lined jean jacket for a laidback look.

Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop singing their praises! Many reviewers love how rich the dark cabernet color looks, while others appreciate its well-made and luxe quality. Shoppers also like that the short straps are large enough to fit over a winter coat, with others loving its lightweight feel. One reviewer shared that handbag is the perfect size with the right amount of distress for a great aged look.

Dubbed as the ideal everyday essential, reviewers love that this design keeps our daily necessities organized. One shopper noted that this bag looks way more expensive than its price tag.

Let’s be honest, scooping up a fashionable carryall can typically cost Us a pretty penny and this purse is a refreshing change of pace. Show your bag vault some love and snag this find while it’s still in stock.

