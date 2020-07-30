These Comfy, Strappy Bralettes Are Impressing So Many Amazon Shoppers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bralettes have truly changed the undergarment game. These ultra-comfortable versions of traditional bras have become widely popular this year, and we’re loving it!

Bralettes are especially ideal for the summer season. When we’re wearing loose tanks and crop tops, there’s no need for all of the unnecessary padding that typical underwire bras have. Of course, there are some premium and pricey bralettes on the market — but we found a super affordable option from Mae that Amazon reviewers say is seriously impressive!

According to reviews, these pieces are similar in style to Free People’s famous bralettes — but for a fraction of the price. This makes sense, as the floral lace bralettes from Mae are seriously boho-chic! In addition to the main floral option, you can also score this bralette in a daintier lace pattern.

Each of these bralettes has the same gorgeous, multi-layered strappy back. While the straps aren’t adjustable, reviews note that it still fits like a glove! These bralettes have plenty of stretch to them (both in the lace and the straps), and there’s also an elastic strap between the two cups for added support. Some shoppers felt that these bralettes can run large, so if you prefer a snug fit, you may want to try out two sizes before settling on one.

The back of this bralette deserves to be shown off! You can wear this piece underneath halter-style tops or other shirts that will reveal the beautiful design of this bralette. We noticed that a number of shoppers with smaller bust sizes are huge fans of this undergarment, so this certainly caters to a wide range of customers. But ultimately, every shopper is different — so you won’t know if you like the fit of this bralette until you give it a shot! For this incredible price, it’s definitely worth trying.

