Get the Scoop on QEEP UP, Maggie Q’s Line of Sustainable Activewear

While you may know actress Maggie Q from star turns in Designated Survivor and Divergent, a longtime commitment to environmental awareness is her greatest passion. For the 41-year-old, that means a conscious lifestyle filled with animal welfare advocacy and speaking up for other crucial causes. At the top of her list? Sustainability — which is precisely what she’s bringing to the table with QEEP UP, her new activewear and swimwear line.

Shop our favorite finds from QEEP UP (including swimwear, accessories and more) here!

While plenty of brands have attempted to capitalize on being eco-friendly, Maggie Q has embodied these important values for decades now. That’s why we’re particularly excited about QEEP UP, which is filled with stylish offerings entirely made from recycled fibers. Seriously! Thanks to the use of Repreve fabric, each and every item produced by the brand is done so in an ethical manner that meets the Global Recycled Standard.

Given the rise of the athleisure trend in recent years, it’s no surprise that shoppers are immediately drawn to QEEP UP’s pieces, which include everything from bodysuits to bralettes — and even logo tees! Your work-from-home (and work-out-from-home) wardrobe is about to get a serious upgrade. Plus, there are awesome accessories up for grabs, like beanies and stainless steel bottles. If you have someone on your gift list who’s all about the environment, any of these picks will surely serve as perfect presents!

As if this couldn’t get any more impressive, she recently launched the Ocean Tie-Dye Project. This initiative highlights a print that represents the planet (see above). A portion of sales of all garments featuring this pattern are donated to the Blue Sphere Foundation, a leading marine conservation resource.

These days, protecting the planet needs to be top of mind — and that includes in the fashion department. QEEP UP provides a way to do exactly that, and we’re obsessed!

