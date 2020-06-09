This Shapewear Tank Is So Discreet You Will Forget You’re Even Wearing It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve defaulted to wearing baggy clothes every single day for any reason other than you just loving baggy clothes, we need to chat. Don’t be nervous — this is a good chat! The kind where you leave the room (or in this case, the phone/computer screen) with a big smile on your face, leaving everyone else asking, “What just happened?”

We’ll tell you what happened. You just stumbled upon a piece that is going to save your entire wardrobe. If you’ve been avoiding fitted clothing for fear that you won’t like what you see, we get it. That doesn’t mean you have to wear oversized T-shirts or heavy layers in the heat though. This piece is going to have you feeling cool and confident once again, and no one will even realize you’re wearing shapewear!

Get the Maidenform Flexees Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami starting at just $20 at Amazon with free shipping over $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tank top has loads and loads of positive reviews, and shoppers are so excited to have a shapewear piece they can wear every day. This tank is snug, but it won’t squeeze on your internal organs the way waist trainers or other extreme shapewear might. The fabric is sleek and silky, and it lies flat under clothes. Even the straps are wide enough to cover your bra straps. There’s a high chance you’ll forget you’re even wearing this top just a few minutes into your day!

The main feature, of course, is the two-ply targeted tummy control, working in tangent with the built-up back to keep things smooth all around. This feature is especially beloved by those dealing with loose skin after a pregnancy or big weight loss, or simply anyone who doesn’t want one bagel to have them bloated for the rest of the day. Don’t worry about feeling too constricted — the chest portion is actually just one-ply for comfort. You’re only targeting the areas you want to target!

This tank is available in three colors right now: Latte Lift, Black and White. Three everyday colors that will go with anything else in your wardrobe. You can either wear this tank solely as an under layer or make it a part of your outfit. It looks just like any old tank top. Try having yours peek out from under an unbuttoned collared shirt that’s tied at the waist. Just an idea! The possibilities are endless, so let’s see what you’ve got!

