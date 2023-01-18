Meet Your New Winter Staple: These Faux-Leather Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather pieces are always going to be in style — but this winter, the material is particularly trendy. Quite frankly, we’re totally embracing it! That said, we’re opting for faux-leather pieces to keep Us en vogue this season for a slew of reasons. Manmade leather is a far cheaper option which still gives you that sleek aesthetic, plus it’s far more comfortable thanks to stretch which can be applied to the material. Oh, and the cruelty-free nature of faux is always a bonus!

Naturally, we want that stretch factor while wearing faux-leather bottoms, which is exactly what these pants bring to the table! Considering their massive versatility, it’s practically a guarantee you’ll rock them on repeat if you decide to take the plunge.

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Faux Leather Pants for prices starting at $27 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

At the moment, you can pick up these pants in a few different styles, but our favorite by far is the wider, straight leg option. They offer a tighter fit around the hips and waist, but the loose pant legs help to balance your figure and potentially slim out your silhouette. They’re also high-waisted, so you’ll instantly feel snatched when you slip them on. Glamour!

This faux-leather fabric has the perfect not-too-thick feel which reviewers claim is easy to walk in, and the material essentially works the same way as a windbreaker when shielding you from gusts. This is particularly important for the wintertime, and why you’re bound to rely on these bottoms as the season progresses. There’s no need to sacrifice comfort for fashion when these pants are concerned!

Not sure how to style these bad boys? Fear not — you can literally wear the pants with any top, and they will make the upper portion of your ensemble feel far more sophisticated. Even your most basic hoodie will be elevated! At the end of the day, that’s the power of leather and leather-like fabrics. We can’t wait to get creative and come up with tons of new looks — will you be joining Us?

