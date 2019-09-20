This Incredible Makeup-Removing Towel Lasts Up to 1,000 Uses





We go through so many makeup-removing products every year. Bottle after bottle, cloth after cloth, cotton pad after cotton pad. It feels so wasteful, but it’s not like we’re going to stop wearing makeup because of that, and we refuse to go to bed without a clean face, so what are we to do?

Find a better solution, of course! And that’s exactly what we did. One that will save us space, one that’s eco-friendly and one that our wallet and vanity are going to love, love, love!

See it: Try the MakeUp Eraser Original MakeUp Eraser for a stunningly clean complexion!

Hundreds and hundreds of reviewers are crazy obsessed with the Original MakeUp Eraser, calling it a life-changing miracle. Someone said that after using it, their face was cleaner than it had been since elementary school, which was decades ago for them! Others say this towel blows one-use cleansing cloths out of the water and love how soft and gentle it is, noting that all they need is a gentle glide of the hand to wipe their face clean. They also love how they can finally get rid of the clutter of their other chemical-filled makeup-removing products!

Celebrities love this towel too. Even Demi Moore explained how big of a fan she was in a video for Harper’s Bazaar, saying that it “saved” her “hyper-hyper-sensitive skin” and noting that she can only use very gentle, high-quality products. Okay, we’re sold!

This magic little towel claims to remove 100% of makeup with just water. That includes waterproof eyeliner and mascara, too! No cleanser, no toner, no wet wipes, no special formulas — you get it. All we need to do is soak it in the sink! It’s machine washable, so we just need to give it a cleanse of its own once or twice a week and we’ll be good for up to 1,000 uses. That’s years of use from just one towel! That certainly lasts a lot longer than any other makeup-removing product we’ve ever owned!

This towel has a hand-sewn sateen border and two sides with differing fibers. That’s right, this is actually a two-in-one! The first side, featuring the shorter fibers, can be used to remove makeup in light, circular motions. Afterwards, we can use the other side with the longer fibers to exfoliate skin and eliminate dead skin cells for a super soft and glowing complexion!

Make sure to soak this MakeUp Eraser thoroughly before using for best results and so you don’t accidentally tug at your skin. You won’t believe how easy it is to use. We’re never going back to our old cleansers!

