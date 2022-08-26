Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Making the Cut is back, and season three is already serving Us serious wardrobe inspiration. We don’t have to search for look-alikes though — the actual winning pieces from each episode are available to buy on Amazon — plus more inspired by the winners’ additional sketches!

The Prime Video original features 10 designers competing for the prize of one million dollars to invest in their business (and more), featuring hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, as well as judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott. Are you caught up with episodes three and four? Then let’s get to shopping!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals winning pieces from the second week of Making the Cut season 3!

Episode 3

Jeanette’s Metallic Jacquard Coat with Sash

This gilded gold (or silver!) coat simply screams luxury! This piece will earn you compliments for years and years to come. Style icons, this one is for you!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 3 Winning Look Jeanette’s Metallic Jacquard Coat with Sash for $199.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Satin Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look

We’ve been obsessed with satin pants this year. This black pair will just look good with everything from cropped tanks to high-low blouses!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 3 Satin Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Satin Short Sleeve Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look

Wow! This satin dress is so sophisticatedly chic. From the high collar to the surplice skirt, we just want to wear this everywhere — casually and more formally!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 3 Satin Short Sleeve Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Satin One-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look

Need something to wear to a wedding, gala or fancy date night? This asymmetric dress, featuring one side with a long sleeve and a sleeveless side, is for you!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 3 Satin One-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress Inspired by Jeanette’s Winning Look for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Episode 4

Yannik’s Deconstructed Trench Coat Dress

This fine corduroy dress is, without a doubt, a work of art. Everyone is going to want you to take them shopping with you. Make sure to tell them to watch Making the Cut!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4 Winning Look Yannik’s Deconstructed Trench Coat Dress for $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Deconstructed Corduroy Corset Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look

Corset-style tops have been majorly in style lately, so being able to grab just a top that looks like the above winning look — but that you can pair with all different types of bottoms — is clutch!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4 Deconstructed Corduroy Corset Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Deconstructed Wide Leg Corduroy Pant Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look

The exposed seams on these wide leg pants are everything! Simple yet bound to stand out!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4 Deconstructed Wide Leg Corduroy Pant Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Deconstructed Corduroy Wide Leg Jumpsuit Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look

So you’ve seen the dress, the top, the pants…it’s only natural that a jumpsuit comes next. We’re so happy this corduroy beauty was included!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4 Deconstructed Corduroy WIde Leg Jumpsuit Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look for $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!