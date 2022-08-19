Shop the 1st Winning Looks and More From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s back! If you’ve been watching fashion competition shows for years, you’re already probably a big fan of Prime Video’s Making the Cut. If not, it’s time to catch up for season three’s big debut! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return as hosts, the dynamic duo leading the way for 10 new talented designers to make a name for themselves and build their brand!

This season’s judges are House of Harlow 1960 creative director (and beloved reality star) Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. There will be guest judges along the way too! The winner of the season will receive one million dollars to invest in their business, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion and more. The best part for Us, though, is that after each episode airs, each winning look will be available for purchase on Amazon — plus pieces inspired by the winners’ additional sketches!

Some pieces have sold out very quickly in the past, so if you see something you love, we recommend buying ASAP!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals winning pieces from the first week of Making the Cut season 3!

Episode One

Sienna’s Ruffle High-Low Dress

If you want to make a statement with your style and turn every head in the room, this cotton sateen dress is an absolutely phenomenal find. It comes in three colors too!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Winning Look Sienna’s Ruffle High-Low Dress for $199.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



Flare Pant Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look

Love the dress but want pants instead? Try these not-too-tight, not-too-loose pants made in the same material!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Flare Pant Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ruffle Cropped Top Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look

Get the drama without the dress by pairing this ruffle-shoulder crop top with the pants above or even a pair of denim shorts!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Ruffle Cropped Top Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look

This extravagant blouse will seriously cement you as a style icon in your community and beyond. Hollywood stars would be envious of this look!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ruffle Flounce Midi Dress Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look

Okay, let’s rewind to Sienna’s winning dress. Love, love, love it but want to cut the price in half? This inspired-by dress is super, super similar but costs under $100!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Ruffle Flounce Midi Dress Inspired by Sienna’s Winning Look for $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



Episode Two

Champion Collab Ribbed Tube Top Inspired by Rafael’s Winning Look

Simple, sweet, comfy — this pure cotton tube top features stretchy ribbing for a comfortable fit. Wear on its on or have fun layering over it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Ribbed Tube Top Inspired by Rafael’s Winning Look for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Champion Collab Winning Look Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top

Okay, your street style is about to level up tenfold! This mesh top will keep you both looking and feeling cool. This is a great pick for wearing over the tube top just above!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Winning Look Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Puddle Pant

Puddle pants! This is truly one of our favorite street style trends right now. These pants toss a nod to the ’90s but add on a high waistband, which is absolutely all we’ve ever wanted. The cute Champion logos and heart details! Aah!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Puddle Pant for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie

Whether you wear it to match the puddle pants above or with a pair of jeans or leggings, this cropped heart hoodie is another design we think anyone would adore!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie for $65 at Amazon!



Champion Collab Reverse Weave Pullover Inspired by Rafael’s Winning Look

Looking for a more classic kind of Champion design? This super comfy black hoodie keeps things simple — but adds on two hearts at the hood instead!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Reverse Weave Pullover Inspired by Rafael’s Winning Look for $75 at Amazon!



Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Oversized Vest

Now we’re really feeling those ’90s vibes. This heavyweight, oversized vest is laying down a hefty dose of cool — but it’s actually so warm. The back is so awesome too!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 Champion Collab Winning Look Rafael’s Reverse Weave Oversized Vest for $125 at Amazon!

Looking for more? Watch and shop season 2, meet the designers and more here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!