Shop the Winning Looks From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2, Episodes 5-6

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Okay, we can all probably agree that season two of Making the Cut has yet to disappoint. The gorgeous clothing just mesmerizes Us week after week, and knowing we can shop the winning looks on Amazon after each episode airs is the icing on the cake. Episodes five and six are out now, so that means it’s shopping time!

If you’ve yet to watch the Prime Video show, it’s hosted by epic fashion duo Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn and features judges supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino’s Jeremy Scott. Designers compete to win $1 million to invest in their business at the end of the show, but each week’s winners get their designs on Amazon too. We’re about to show you the latest batch of winning looks, so make sure to catch up on the show quickly if you haven’t seen the episodes yet!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals the winning piece from episodes five and six of Making the Cut season two!

Episode 5

Gary’s Carnival Dress

This fit-and-flare dress’ earth tones and and eye-catching design are 100% going to be compliment magnets!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 5 Winning Look Gary’s Carnival Dress for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Levi’s Upside-Downable Trucker Jacket

The designers partnered with Levi’s in episode five, and this versatile trucker jacket is definitely one of the coolest and most unique pieces of the year. Gary continues to amaze Us!

Get the Levi’s Upside-Downable Trucker Jacket for $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Episode 6

Gary’s Painted Shirt

This amazing blouse has a hand-painted look that will turn heads, especially with its added shoulder puffs and that stunning lace neckline!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Gary’s Painted Shirt for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Gary’s Painted Maxi Skirt

While both the blouse and this skirt will work brilliantly for mixing and matching, we love to see them together!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Gary’s Painted Maxi Skirt starting at just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Andrea’s Wool Camel Coat

This coat is making Us wish for winter weather ASAP. The wraparound accents at the shoulders and upper back are everything!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Andrea’s Wool Camel Coat starting at just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Andrea’s Black Dress

A black dress will forever be one of the most fashionable pieces you can own, and this bodycon midi is simply one of the best. The flattering design, the cowl neckline, the V straps in back…we’re so in love!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Andrea’s Black Dress for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Looking for more? Visit the Making the Cut store here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

