Shop the Winning Look From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2, Episode 3

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you been keeping up with season two of Amazon’s hit design show, Making the Cut? Four episodes have now been released, and we have been loving every minute. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn never disappoint as hosts, and with judges like supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, you know the competition is serious. Who will win $1 million to invest in their business?

Before we find out the winner of the Prime Video series, we can shop each week’s winning pieces as the series airs. They’re on Amazon! They might sell out fast, so if you want episode three’s winning piece, shop below and shop fast!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals the winning piece from episode three of Making the Cut season two!

We were so excited to see that we’d be able to shop the winning dress from episode three on Amazon, especially while it’s still summertime. We’re talking about Joshua Scacheri and Lucie Brochard’s dress, of course. The flowy, white, angelic beauty we sort of wish we could spend our entire lives wearing!

This dress has a sheer overlay with a fluttery, high-low hem, as well as a lining made of viscose, linen and spandex, keeping things lightweight, breathable and stretchy. The hem of the dress hits above the knee in front and toward the bottom of the knee in back. It also has a V-neckline and wide shoulder straps for an easy-to-wear look with a whole lot of versatility.

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 3 Winning Look — Joshua and Lucie’s Dress for just $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress can 100% be dressed up or down and succeed either way. To dress it down, definitely try grabbing a pair of white sneakers, or maybe even some colorful, patterned low-tops. You could try them with canvas high-tops too! If it’s cool enough out, you could also add on a denim jacket or maybe a zip-up cropped windbreaker. You could also go edgy and try a moto jacket and booties!

To dress this piece up, you don’t need to do much. Just slip on a pair of heels and some of your favorite jewelry. Switch out your crossbody for a clutch and maybe your scrunchie for a sparkling barrette and you’re set. The Graphical White shade is going to work with any accessories or shoes — but we’re definitely loving it for future brides, especially!

This dress is available in sizes XX-Small to 3X, so if your size is still available, shop fast!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 3 Winning Look — Joshua and Lucie’s Dress for just $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Making the Cut here and explore other dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!