Paris Hilton ‘Loves’ These Collagen Eye Masks — Now Just $12

Our eyes are always giving us away. The only way we can really cover up their emotional reactions is with a big pair of sunglasses, but when it comes to them giving away our age or how little we slept the night before, we definitely have some options.

Our top option is a favorite of a celebrity who looks like she’s hardly aged at all in the past two decades. If she’s using an eye product, we know it’s going to be worth our time. But just how expensive are we talking here? For Paris Hilton, just $12!

Get the ToGoSpa EYES Under-Eye Treatments, 3-Pack (originally $15) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hilton recently revealed her current nighttime skincare routine to InStyle, noting that she “loves” these eye masks. We were already surprised by how affordable they were, but when we saw they were 20% off, we instantly added them to our bag. You get three per pack too!

According to the brand, these gel eye masks are all infused with hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, enzymes, amino acids, vitamins and more to provide a multitude of potential benefits. You simply place them under your eyes (on dry skin, after cleansing), and leave them on for 20 minutes. Your natural body heat will activate them!

If you’re wondering if these eye masks are right for you, know that the brand specifically created them to be “perfect for anyone with a face.” If you’re looking for specific benefits though, let Us quickly walk you through each one. Green Tea focuses on dark circles, while Pomegranate targets aging concerns like fine lines. Coconut and Vitamin D is for brightening and hydrating, Bamboo Charcoal is for detoxing and Ice Water is for de-puffing. You also have three metallic versions that all work to brighten and tighten skin: Gold, Rose Gold and Silver!

These eye masks are all paraben-free, dye-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free, making them a truly excellent find at an unbelievable value. Personally, we want to try one pack of each version. Even if we buy all eight, we’ll still be spending less than the cost of some individual higher-end eye creams and treatments. Considering how Hilton loves them, they might be even better than super high-end brands anyway, making them an even better value!

