These 17 Oversized Pieces Are More Flattering Than Skin-Tight Clothing

We can’t get enough of oversized pieces right now. What an amazing trend, right? An oversized piece is pretty much always going to be comfier than a skin-tight one. If we wake up feeling less than 100% chances are we’d rather wear a loose T-shirt dress than a bodycon mini.

Even if we do wake up feeling great, there are some oversized pieces out there that are actually going to be even more flattering than tighter pieces — and there will be no shapewear necessary. Check out 17 of our absolute faves of the moment below!

Dresses

1. We love this YESNO maxi dress‘ elongating silhouette. Legs for miles!

2. The pre-knotted hem on this Locryz dress automatically elevates the T-shirt dress style!

3. This Everlane dress is amazing because you can leave it loose or cinch the waist in with the integrated drawstring!

4. The asymmetrical design and creative seaming of this Tebreux dress lead the eye to the natural waist without any cinching necessary!

Tops

5. This Lunya muscle tank is actually made with cooling fabric, so it does more than just look cute!

6. Oversized styles can be a little dressy too. Just check out this mesh-accented Utyful blouse!

7. You might typically associate the brand with tight-fitting pieces, but this Skims velour top is loose and cozy. Wear it to sleep or out with jeans!

8. Can you really ever go wrong with something like this SweatyRocks plaid button-up?

Jackets

9. An oversized denim jacket like this Saukiee trucker jacket can seriously pull just about any casual outfit together — or help dress down a fancier look!

10. When the weather starts cooling down, you’ll want this Levi’s faux-leather moto jacket in your closet. It has a sherpa lining!

11. One of the chicest pieces you can have in your wardrobe is something like this SheIn oversized blazer!

12. Shackets are a hugely popular trend right now, and we adore this The Drop version!

Kimono Cardigans

13. Oversized and drapey are the perfect pair, as evidenced by pieces like this Chicgal kimono!

14. Want something longer with a ton of flowy fabulousness? Try this Hibluco kimono!

15. This sheer shermie kimono is a fantastic beach cover-up, but we’d love to see it with a little black dress or a cami and jeans too!

16. This Dokotoo kimono has a pom pom trim, so we’re obviously head over heels!

17. Every time we look at this Zoye Chen kimono, we find a new artsy, beautiful detail we missed before!

