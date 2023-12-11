Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Your skin changes as the seasons do the same. Those of Us with conditions like rosacea and eczema are all too familiar with dry, cold temperatures which often lead to inflamed, itchy skin. Nourishing creams and hydrating ointments are top contenders to treat dry, compromised skin.

Related: The Best Lotions for Eczema in 2023 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! Do you have eczema? If so, you aren’t alone. According to the National Eczema Association, millions of Americans have this skin condition, which can affect people of all ages, including children. Whether you have […]

Actress Mandy Moore recently dished to Byrdie about her experience with Eczema. The This Is Us star even revealed the products she uses to soothe her skin whenever her eczema flares up. According to Moore, she was diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, after noticing a change in her skin. “I noticed my face was getting really red, itchy, inflamed and peeling,” she explained. Through years of observation, she discovered that her eczema “tends to be more seasonally focused,” and becomes more prominent “as it gets colder and drier.”

Related: Spread Holiday Cheer With This 'Merry & Bright' No. 1 New Release Sweater Some slogans are just synonymous with the holiday season. “Deck the halls” and “holly jolly” are two phrases which consistently make an appearance year after year. If you want to spread a little holiday cheer, incorporating these festive sayings into your wintertime wardrobe is a fantastic place to start. With that in mind, Amazon recently […]

Moore has stocked her skincare routine with ultra-hydrating products to soothe her skin. One of her go-to products is a $6 find you can snag right now at Amazon. Along with using a nourishing cleanser and sunscreen, Moore revealed that she carries “around Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which tends to help a lot.” The “Candy” singer also noted that she will apply raw coconut oil to her skin, allow it to soak in and then “top it off with the Aquaphor to lock in moisture.”

Get the Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Along with being one of Moore’s top picks, Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy is the no. 1 best-selling cream in eczema, psoriasis and rosacea care on Amazon. Safe for use on dry, cracked skin, this nourishing cream also doubles as a lip moisturizer, hydrating mask and minor wound care solution.

Featuring a water-free formula, this ointment soothes skin and creates a protective barrier which promotes the flow of oxygen to create a healing environment. If you’re a skincare enthusiast who’s always on the go, you’ll want to stock up! This trial-sized find is super convenient, so you can put one in your gym or office bag to ensure your skin is always covered when you’re darting from place to place.

A staple for Hollywood A-listers and shoppers alike, verified Amazon buyers can’t get enough of this cream. “I live by this to relieve my dry lips & after trying every other brand on the market, I stand by this one being the best hands down.” Other shoppers were thrilled about how convenient the ointment is. “This little container is just the right size to keep in my pocket or bag! I highly recommend,” the shopper said.

Whether you’re experiencing irritation from eczema or looking for another hydrating staple to add to your gym bag, make sure you shop this bestselling ointment at Amazon!

See it: Get the Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more personal care products from Amazon here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 29 Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List — Starting at $9 As the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey famously said, “It’s tiiime!” The holidays are finally here. Put away your pumpkins — it’s time to deck the halls, trim the tree and get the gifts! If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And if you’re already thinking about stocking stuffers, then we’ve […]

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!