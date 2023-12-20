Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This time of year, you won’t catch me wearing anything other than sweaters. There’s just something so comforting about cozying up in your favorite cardigan when the temperatures dip. Everyone seems to be on the same page too — even celebrities. In fact, Mandy Moore happens to love one particular cardigan so much, she wears it “at least once a week.”

The actress took to Instagram to share that she was completely influenced by two friends to purchase the affordable Old Navy SoSoft Cropped Cardigan Sweater. “When @emilyschuman and @cithomps implore you to buy this @oldnavy sweater in multiple colors, you just do it,” she wrote in the post. Moore now owns the cardigan in multiple colors (including light brown heather, which is a neutral minimalist’s dream), and it has quickly become her go-to on chilly days.

At just $33 a pop, we’re taking a note from Moore’s book and stocking up on this ultra-soft cardigan in multiple hues. Made from a cotton-polyester blend, the slightly cropped button-down sweater strikes a solid middle ground in terms of plushness — it’s not too thick or too thin. Instead, it feels just right, and is ideal for those slightly warmer days. When it comes to the color options, there are eight to choose from — including neutrals like white, black and brown, vibrant hues like pink and red, and even eye-catching patterns like cheetah print.

Old Navy is known for more than just their impressive quality and low price points. We also appreciate that their clothing comes in inclusive sizing options, and this cardigan is no exception. Along with being offered in XS to 4XL regular sizing, this sweater also comes in petite and tall styles to fit torsos of all lengths.

Beyond Moore and her pals, this sweater has also gained quite a fan base. It has garnered over 2,200 five-star reviews from happy shoppers who can’t stop raving about its quality. “This cardigan is sooooooo soft and fits perfectly. Every cardigan I get is either too tight or too baggy. This was just the fit I was looking for! [It’s a] necessary basic in any wardrobe,” one reviewer says. Others call out the “professional look” and comment that they find it ideal for a range of occasions, even holiday parties.

If you’re looking for an everything cardigan (a.k.a. one that you can wear anywhere and with anything), it doesn’t get much better than this pick from Old Navy. Be sure to add your favorite color to cart before it sells out — and be warned, it definitely will sell out. Oh, and depending on when you make the purchase, an extra 20% off discount will be applied!

