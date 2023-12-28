Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If eyes are the windows to the soul, then eyebrows are the frames which hold them together. Seriously! When it comes to makeup application, eyebrows are serious business. From laminated arches to wispy ones, a little TLC on your brows goes a long way. After all, they play a vital role in shaping the face and are often the first thing people see when they look at you.

It doesn’t matter if you ensure they match like identical twins or if they’re shaped similarly like first cousins, there are so many ways to achieve crisp brows. Brow gels, pomades and glues are tools many of Us use to master the brows we love and strive for.

Case in point: Former This Is Us star Mandy Moore is a fan of fluffy, feathery-looking brows. In 2021, she posted on Instagram Stories documenting her GRWM process and love of clean beauty. The Saved! actress shared the one eyebrow product she always uses. Instead of opting for pencils and pomades, Moore relies on the Kosas Air Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel to fill in her brows.

Get the Kosas Air Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel for just $24 from Kosas!

Enriched with castor oil, biotinoyl, tripeptide and vitamin B5, this tinted gel hydrates follicles and promotes growth while delivering the feathery brows of your dreams. The Air Brow Tinted Gel leaves a soft, matte finish. It also features a slight shimmer to keep the brow’s natural dimension. The popular product delivers a light, almost mousse-like texture that quickly dries down. Like most brow products, it can be used alone or paired with other products to add a fuller, more voluminous appearance.

For best use, brush throw brows to fluff and add volume. For extra volume, brush backward from the tail end of the brows to the inner corner, then brush through the brows as usual. Apply the Air Brow Tinted gel and finish up with a clear gel to lock your brow look in place. Easy!

Reviewers enthusiastically recommend this top-rated pick, with numerous reports labeling it “perfect.” A particularly devoted fan claims the product is the “best [they] have ever used,” which is enough to inspire Us to invest in the well-priced Kosas find!

If you’re looking to switch up your makeup routine in the new year, make sure you consider this celeb-approved eyebrow gel. If you’ve ever seen Mandy Moore’s brows, you know it’s certainly worth a shot to channel them. Thanks, Kosas!

See it: Get the Kosas Air Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel for just $24 from Kosas!

