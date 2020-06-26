Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there is anything to know about Sex and the City, it’s that Carrie Bradshaw, as played by Sarah Jessica Parker, is the style icon of the century. Last century too, since the show started in the ‘90s. That’s how iconic her style is — it literally spans centuries! When we think of Carrie, of course we picture tutu skirts and nude mini dresses, but we would never forget about her footwear. Her style wouldn’t be as legendary as it is without her Manolos!

While relationships may have come and gone throughout the show, Carrie always had a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes ready to go out with her, and we were definitely always jealous — still are! The price of a pair of Manolos can run pretty steep though. You may only be willing to invest in a pair on major sale. If that’s the case, then you’ve come to the right place, because so many Manolos are on sale at Saks right now. Sizes are selling out by the second, so shop fast! Check out our five picks below:

Roca Double Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals

These Italian-made heels scream luxury. They have a leather upper, a leather lining and a leather sole, along with double ankle straps!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Roca Double Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals (originally $795) for just $318 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Gable Buckle Suede Mules

These red-hot mules will look so stunning on your next date night…or anywhere else you go. You know you’re going to want to wear them everywhere!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Gable Buckle Suede Mules (originally $775) for just $310 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Beopia Embellished Strap Sandals

Add a little sparkle and shimmer to any outfit with these jeweled heels!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Beopia Embellished Strap Sandals (originally $1,195) for just $478 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Merlina Cutout Leather Mules

From the angled heel to the circular cutouts, this shoe is uniquely chic and actually super comfortable to wear!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Merlina Cutout Leather Mules (originally $795) for just $318 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Dildi Seude Booties

It’s never too early to prepare for fall. These suede booties will be there for you as soon as the weather cools. Or earlier, if you can’t wait!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Dildi Suede Booties (originally $995) for just $398 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Looking for more? Check out more Manolo Blahnik shoes on sale here and shop all other shoes on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!