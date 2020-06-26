Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thought you were too late to shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale? Think again! Hundreds of items are still eligible for that extra 25% off (use code EXTRA), and guess what — even more were just added. We’re seeing discounts up to 70% off on items we’ve never even seen on sale before!

This sale is bonkers in the best way, but like all good things, it must come to an end. The EXTRA code will only be applicable through Monday, June 29, 2020, and considering it ends at 5:30 a.m. ET, you’ll want to get all of your shopping done by the time you hit the hay on Sunday — or by the time your faves sell out. Make sure to check out all of these newly added designer pieces and grab them for less while you can!

Miller Metal-Logo Wedge Sandal, Leather

They’re edgy, they’re sophisticated and they’re everything we’ve ever wanted in a pair of shoes!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Wedge Sandal, Leather (originally $298) for just $105 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Perry Satchel

This soft-yet-structured bag is going to earn you endless compliments!

Get the Perry Satchel (originally $598) for just $315 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Gemini Link Canvas Wristlet

This water-resistant wristlet will go anywhere and everywhere with you!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Wristlet (originally $128) now starting at just $60 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote

You’ll never want to be without this Italian pebbled leather tote again. Don’t forget that cute removable charm!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote (originally $348) now starting at just $180 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Miranda Lug-Sole Espadrille

The summer shoe you’ve been dreaming of is here, and it’s nearly $100 off!

Get the Miranda Lug-Sole Espadrille (originally $248) for just$150 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Kira Chevron Floral Card Case

Petite and sweet — this floral card case has just enough room for the essentials!

Get the Kira Chevron Floral Card Case (originally $118) for just $60 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Fleming Soft Straw Small Convertible Shoulder Bag

This raffia convertible crossbody is so perfect for summer with its beachy look!

Get the Fleming Soft Straw Small Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $458) for just $255 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag

Straight off the runway, this floral bucket bag is ready to turn heads!

Get the Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag (originally $698) for just $367 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Emmy Sandal

This skinny sandal will feel like it’s barely there while looking absolutely beautiful!

Get the Emmy Sandal (originally $198) for just $112 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Nylon Graphic-T Weekender

Going on a weekend getaway? Heading off to the gym? This organized carryall bag is ready to go with you!

Get the Nylon Graphic-T Weekender (originally $298) for just $150 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

Crystal Flat

Everyone deserves to be draped in jewels — and that includes their feet!

Get the Crystal Flat (originally $328) for just $172 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

