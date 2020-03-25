Get a Workout Sitting at Your Desk With This Exercise Ball Chair

If you’re figuring out how you can stay fit while your gym is closed for the foreseeable future, there are plenty of at-home products that can help you out. But let’s face it — motivating yourself to actually use them is half the battle!

You may be looking for something to give you that extra push in order to properly maintain a fitness routine. And this exercise ball that you can use while working from home might just do the trick!

Get the Mantra Sports Bodyball Exercise Ball Chair (originally starting at $48) on sale for prices starting at just $36, with free shipping available at Amazon! Get it as soon as March 28, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This fitness ball is an amazing multipurpose product. The easiest way to make use of it is to simply swap out your usual desk chair with this ball. It’s a great replacement for your typical seating device — especially while finishing a day’s tasks. Bringing this ball to the office might not be an option, but it’s easy to use this right from the comfort of your own home.

The benefits of the ball include improving your spinal health and core strength. It comes with a stabilizer that you can put underneath it so that it stays in place as you naturally shift throughout the day.

Sure, simply sitting on this exercise ball will provide plenty of benefits — but it doesn’t end there. If you want to graduate to more intense and focused workouts, this ball comes with a set of resistance bands that you can use to get your sweat on.

It’s also great for yoga or pilates — or any other set of popular exercise methods that give you a full body workout. Feel free to target specific muscle groups that may not be getting the attention they deserve right now. The Mantra Sports exercise ball is a true all-in-one workout buddy that couldn’t be easier to use! Who says working from home makes you lazy?

