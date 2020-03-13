This Is the No. 1 Bestselling At-Home Facial Tool on Amazon

Getting a professional extraction treatment at a spa can do wonders for your skin. This procedure opens up your pores and gets rid of all that gross gunk — thus revealing a deeply cleansed complexion. It’s a highly sought-after treatment — and unfortunately, it has the price tag to match!

If a fancy facial isn’t in your budget right now, fear not! You can get comparable results right at home thanks to top tools that will arrive right at your doorstep from Amazon! Just think of this powerful machine from Maple Flora as a blackhead vacuum that can help get rid of even the most stubborn blemishes.

Get the Maple Flora Blackhead Remover Vacuum (originally $30) on sale for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s no surprise that this is as Amazon bestseller — it can help make your skin look as flawless as can be! This facial pore cleaner sucks out pesky blackheads and other blemish-causing impurities from beneath the skin. It can also help remove makeup residue that you might have not gotten rid of by just washing with a basic cleanser. A deep clean can help maintain your skin’s health and improve its appearance overall, so this is crucial.

This kit comes with four different suction heads so that you can target every single part of your face specifically. The large suction head is meant to target blackheads, the small tip is meant for sensitive areas of the face, the oval tip is designed to fit in the curves and crevices around the nose and mouth and there’s also a dead skin feature that’s ideal for exfoliating the face.

This face tool also has five different speed settings which you can adjust to your needs. Level one is great for sensitive skin, levels two and three work well if your skin is relatively balanced, and levels four and five are made for oily or combination skin.

After washing your face, the brand recommends that you steam so that your pores can truly open up, and then select whatever tip you’d like to use and start using the tool! You will actually see the blackheads and dirt departing as you run the tool over the skin like a vacuum. More than 1,000 shoppers don’t know why they waited so long to get their hands on this, and now they can’t live without it!

