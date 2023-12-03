Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you thought Barbie-mania was over, you’ve been mistaken. After taking a break from the Barbie media tour due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Margot Robbie is back on the road promoting the blockbuster. The actress has naturally been sticking with an iconic pink theme for all appearances, although her latest outfit may be our favorite yet (and TBH, it’s perfect for cozy holiday gatherings!).

Robbie attended a special screening and Q&A for Barbie at the Linwood Dunn Theater on November 18 in Hollywood, California. Instead of wearing one of the character’s signature figure-skimming frocks, she opted to keep things comfortable in a satin pajama sleeper set that featured feathers on the arm and leg cuffs. To take the look from slumber party-chic to professional, she paired the set with a bubblegum pink Bottega bucket bag and hot pink Manolo Blahniks.

Because of this fun fit, the Barbie star pretty much proved that pajamas are 100% acceptable to wear in public. I, for one, will be replicating this look immediately, and I found a strikingly similar PJ set on sale at Amazon!

Get the Belle’s Design Women’s Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set (originally $42) for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Belle’s Design Women’s Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set may be the most fashionable pajama set I have ever seen. Constructed of incredibly luxe satin fabric, it feels like butter on skin. Plus, the faux ostrich feathers add a bit of personality and completely elevate the garment. These PJs may have been made for sleeping, but because silky satin is a very festive fabric, I plan on wearing it to a holiday party or two.

If you’re not totally in love with pink, you can choose from eight other colors including red (my favorite), dusty blue, black and champagne. I find these PJs perfect for other special occasions too, like bachelorette trips, bridal parties and Galentine’s Day brunches — and hundreds of happy Amazon shoppers agree.

“I bought this set for my birthday photo session,” one reviewer says.” I steamed the set when I first got it and it was perfect! This would be great for any photo session whether you’re a bride or you just want pics for your birthday! The feathers were just enough, not too much and not too little.” Customers do mention that the feathers shed a bit (which is expected), but as long as you hand wash the garment, they’ll stay intact for a long time.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to wear pajamas out and about, this it it. Channel your inner Barbie and add to cart!

