Waffle knits have been all over the place lately, and if you’ve been wondering what all the hype is about, allow Us to explain. What makes waffle knits so great is how incredibly soft these pieces are. There are few fabrics that can recreate this luxe feeling, which is why these garments tend to be on the pricier side!

Although we already own a few, we can’t stop adding waffle-knit tops to our collection. There are plenty of options up for grabs right now, so if you’re stumped on where to start, here’s the ultimate affordable basic. This top from Margrine is bound to fit in with your casual loungewear wardrobe, and will come in handy while you’re working remotely on brisk winter days!

Get the Margrine Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Batwing Sleeve Casual Pullover Tunic Top for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

The beauty of this long-sleeve top is that you can wear it with practically anything — from leggings, to jeans and even tucked into a cute mini skirt. It has a loose fit, an open V-neckline and large batwing sleeves that look incredibly elegant. It’s rare to find an item that’s chic — but also comfy and affordable. It’s one of the best waffle knits that we’ve come across, and it’s getting added to our shopping carts immediately.

Check out more of our favorite waffle knits below!

