The ‘Softest Blanket Ever’ Is Over 60% Off — But Not for Long





If we didn’t have our current job, we think we’d like to be blanket testers. Is that a real thing? Like, someone who just snuggles up on a couch with a rom-com on TV and sees which blankets leave them feeling the most relaxed. Sounds like a reasonable profession, right?

We may not find any blanket tester jobs in the local paper, but the thing is, we don’t need any offers. We can just do this ourselves! All we need is an ultra-cozy blanket to make it happen, and we have the perfect one for the role. You can basically take this as our referral, but this throw’s résumé is impressive enough on its own!

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Solid Faux Fur Throw (originally $130) for just $44 with code GIFT exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends December 23, 2019.

Holy savings! This blanket is 66% off right now — that’s over $85 you’re keeping in your pocket. You only have a few days to grab it for under $50 though, so let’s get to the details. This throw is easily a fan favorite, with shoppers leaving such loving reviews. They say it’s “soft, luxurious and wonderfully cozy,” some even calling it the “softest and most durable blanket ever.” We will, of course, have to be the true judges of that! They say it “looks divine” in their homes too. Even the packaging is impressing people!

Reviewers are comparing this blanket to “heaven.” One called it “perfect for cuddling up and watching a movie in front of the fire on a cold winter’s night,” and we can imagine ourselves doing just that right now. Ah, perfect!

This blanket has a soft, smooth material on one side and a higher-pile faux fur on the other. It’s 60” by 50” and perfect for wrapping yourself up in. It’s currently available in four colors. Red explores the deeper side of the shade and would be such a good holiday gift. There’s also Pink, a lighter shade that will match practically any decor. We also have the neutral yet sophisticated Grey as well as Purple, a pretty lilac shade. Shoppers say this blanket looks “so much more beautiful in person,” so pick your favorite and just imagine how gorgeous it will be when you receive it in the mail!

This blanket is only available at Macy’s and the time to get it on sale is running out. Order today and you could even still have it delivered by Christmas. Last-minute gifting — solved!

