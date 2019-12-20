New Year, New Decor: 7 Sale Picks You Need From Wayfair





Wayfair is always spoiling us with sales, and we’re not ashamed to always hold our hands out for more, please. The end of the year is a time to celebrate, and Wayfair, of course, took that as a cue to offer even more blowout deals — and we’re taking that as a cue to redo our homes for the new decade!

Wayfair is the easiest, chicest and most affordable way to live in luxury — and we could seriously spend hours and hours scrolling through all of its offerings. We know you could do the same, but to save you time, we’ve picked out seven of our favorite sale pieces from seven categories that we think you’re going to love!

Accent Chairs

This chair dresses up a room the way a good accessory dresses up an outfit. All we have to do is pick a spot for it and voila!

Get the Randles Armchair (originally $500) in three colors for just $214 at Wayfair! Want more? See more accent chairs on sale here!

Coffee Tables

This table makes storage seriously stylish, and that can be hard to do. Its unique, faux-crate design might just be the best thing we’ve seen all year!

Get the Henjes Coffee Table (originally $191) for just $173 at Wayfair! Want more? See more coffee tables on sale here!

Table Lamps

This lamp set comes in so many colors it’s insane. Its modern look is so chic and the fact that the base is wrapped in leather is so sophisticated!

Get the Jackson 21″ Table Lamp Set (originally up to $123) in 17 colors starting at just $50 at Wayfair! Want more? See more table lamps on sale here!

Throw Blankets

This microfiber throw is so cozy, with faux fur on one side and soft fleece on the other. We would kill to be curled up on the couch with it wrapped around us right now!

Get the Dillon Luxury Throw (originally $50) for just $29 at Wayfair! Want more? See more throws on sale here!

Area Rugs

This area rug has the perfect vintage aesthetic, along with being super soft and even stain-resistant!

Get the Brandt Floral Gray Area Rug (originally starting at $78) in 11 colors starting at just $17 at Wayfair! Want more? See more area rugs on sale here!

Mirrors

A mirror is just the accent a room needs to really bring it up to the next level, and this one is most definitely a conversation starter (and a cool selfie accessory)!

Get the Yatendra Cottage/Country Beveled Accent Mirror (originally $339) for just $192 at Wayfair! Want more? See more mirrors on sale at Wayfair here!

Coffee Makers

We firmly believe that owning a stylish coffee maker like this is life-changing and a must for everyone!

Get the Euro Cuisine Electric Coffee Maker (originally $90) for just $60 at Wayfair! Want more? See more coffee makers on sale at Wayfair here!

Need even more? Check out the rest of Wayfair’s sale section here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!