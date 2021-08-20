These Collagen Gummies May Give You Extension-Worthy Eyelashes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Collagen has been a hot topic in the beauty world for years now. There are countless serums and other treatments that infuse collagen-boosting ingredients into their formulas, which are designed to help promote skin elasticity. Ultimately, it rose to prominence because it’s great for anti-aging — but collagen has so many more beauty benefits than just helping make wrinkles less prominent!

Collagen may also make your hair and nails feel stronger and grow — and when we refer to hair, we’re talking everything down to the eyelashes! These aesthetic upgrades can only happen when you take a collagen supplement, and shoppers say that these gummies from MaryAnn Organics have worked fabulously.

Get the MaryRuth Organics Vegan Collagen Boosting Gummies (3 Month Supply) for $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These once-daily gummies have a slew of powerful and naturally-derived ingredients that may boost your collagen production to new heights. While these gummies don’t have collagen actually in them, they contain a variety of other vitamins and nutrients that may help your body promote its own collagen, as opposed to using collagen that comes from animals. They are fully vegan and cruelty-free gummies, which is a true treat!

Vitamins A and C are said to be vital in supporting the development of your body’s own collagen, and these gummies are jam-packed with both. The formula also includes L-lysine, which works in concert with those two vitamins to further stimulate collagen production, and amala fruit, which may help with both skin elasticity and hair growth.

Out of all the accounts of happy shoppers who say their skin feels like it’s glowing after introducing these gummies into their routine, the most surprising testimonial was about one reviewer’s eyelashes. They claim that after using these gummies, their lashes have grown significantly — to the point that friends asked if they had extensions put in. Talk about amazing! But the benefits don’t stop there — all of the potential pluses related to hair, nails and skin have firmly at the top of our shopping lists. Check them out for yourself!

