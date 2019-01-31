This Matcha Green Tea Powder Is Like a Detox Without the Sacrifices

We love superfoods for what they can do for our body and overall health. But not every superfood is appetizing enough to stomach as often as we’d like to. Sometimes, our tastebuds rule over our brain and there’s not much we can do about it. That’s why we want superfoods with versatility. We want an option we actually crave, for a meal or a beverage, over and over.

Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder is a superfood savior. It’s culinary grade, meaning its flavor is strong and extra tasty. It works for smoothies, lattes and even baking. Yes, we can make superfood desserts! It’s organic, gluten-free and naturally vegan, so no matter what our diet is, we can make this matcha powder work for us. The only ingredients besides 100% Japanese matcha are the ones we choose to add on.

See it: Get the Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder starting at $9 from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

This matcha powder isn’t your ordinary grocery store fare, which explains why it has over 6,000 reviews. It’s sourced primarily from the Uji region in Japan, which is the “oldest and most premiere matcha growing region” in the country. The green tea leaves are grown, selectively picked and ground up by the masters before being packed up and shipped around the world so we can all enjoy its benefits.

Throughout this process, there’s a concentration on boosting and maintaining nutrient content as well as improving texture and taste. A multi-use, ultra-fine powder is the result. It’s also a very pretty shade of green!

Matcha is rich in antioxidants and this powder contains the antioxidant EGCG, which may help boost metabolism and energy. This powder also may help fend off free radicals, which nutritionists believe are responsible for “accelerated aging, tissue damage and inflammatory issues.” This is like a detox without the side effects, and without depriving ourselves of delicious treats. What we’re trying to say is, bring on the matcha!

One popular use of this matcha powder is as a mix-in for lattes. All it takes is the powder, water, milk (dairy or non-dairy) and sweetener, if we prefer. That goes for both hot lattes and iced lattes! We can also choose to leave out the milk and use it for straight-up tea, again, hot or iced. Blend well!

This powder does have caffeine, however, it also contains L-Theanine, which claims to have a “calming and leveling” effect on our bodies, keeping away the jitters we get from tea and coffee. This way, we can feel more awake and focused without being strung out by noon.

A latte only counts as one serving, but it’s recommended to take two servings, about one teaspoon in total, twice a day. So what else can we do with it? There are multiple recipes on Amazon to get us started. To make a smoothie with this powder, we just need milk, a banana and ice. Fruit on top is optional, and of course delicious. So simple!

Dessert person? Us too. Matcha powder is such a great ingredient for baking, and the flavor lends itself so well to sweet dishes when it’s mixed in or sprinkled on top. We can make muffins, cookies, cakes and even green tea-flavored chocolate! That’s only the beginning. One shopper said they experimented with it in cheesecakes and custards too. We just hope everyone likes their dessert to be green.

Shoppers are not only raving about the taste and versatility of their green tea powder, but about the benefits they’ve experienced just by mixing it in with their meals and snacks. One shopper said they noticed an increase in mental clarity the first time they tried it. Another said they experienced relief from their allergies when mixing honey into their daily matcha latte, adding in that the powder’s delicious flavor was “just icing on the cake.” Literally. We can use it to make icing. We weren’t kidding about the versatility!

This matcha green tea powder comes in four sizes, starting at 1 oz and going up to 1 lb if we’re truly ready to commit to a healthier lifestyle. Jade Leaf says to store the powder in a cool and dry place to maintain its taste and nutritional benefits. We’re not worried about it losing freshness though, because we’re going to be using it every day.

Other shoppers are finding even more uses for this powder outside of the kitchen. One recommended using it to make a nourishing facial mask to naturally detox the face. Any ingredient we can use for food, drinks and skincare is automatically moving to the top of our shopping list!

We’re going to go look up more recipes now. Something tells Us we shouldn’t put this on pizza, but that’s not going to stop us from trying.

See it: Get the Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder starting at $9 from Amazon! Not into matcha? Check out other coffees, teas and cocoas on Amazon here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!