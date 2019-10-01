



Houston, we have a problem! Fall has officially landed, and the result? Less than stellar. We’re panicking. From cold chilly mornings to unseasonably warm afternoons, no one knows what to wear let alone when to wear it. And, when we’re getting dressed in the morning? It’s a disaster. Not only do our closets look like a war zone, but when it comes to our looks? Well, let’s just say we’re not landing on any “Best Dressed” lists anytime soon.

Or at least, we weren’t. Much to our liking — and everyone else’s— that’s all about to change. How can we do this you might ask? It’s easier than ever. Or it will be after reaching for this perfect piece. This jacket is the perfect layering item for the fall. It’ll not only adapt to our on-the-go lifestyles but with the ever-changing weather too. What’s better than that? This moto jacket is also on sale too, making it the ultimate win-win!

See it: Grab the Material Girl Juniors’ Illusion Embossed Moto Jacket, Created for Macy’s (originally $60) now with prices starting at just $30, until October 6th, available exclusively at Macy’s!

The Material Girl Juniors’ Illusion Embossed Moto Jacket is the one piece every fashion-lover needs this season. Now, why is that? If you’re asking Us — or the many reviewers that can’t stop ranting and raving over it — the reason is pretty simple. This top-rated jacket is a “must-have” according to so many! One reviewer said it’s “very stylish,” while another says it’s “so comfortable,” and the rest of them? Well, they’re pretty convinced “it’s a keeper,” and can anyone blame them? Not a chance.

This moto jacket is perfection! Its sleek design elevated the “traditional” moto jacket blueprint. Here, it found a way to turn an edgier piece a bit more elegant by adding diamond embossing and sheer illusion sleeves. And the verdict? Sensational. Reviewers loved how it was “sheer around the sleeves by covered everywhere else,” and others loved “how many compliments [she] received!” What’s more? Not only is this jacket available in two different colors — jet black and caviar black— both are so endlessly versatile.

According to reviewers, it’s one of the most wearable pieces in their wardrobes! It can be dressed down or “casually” with a “nice tank top and jeans,” in the summer months and can be dressed with warmer layers in the colder ones too.

Our personal recommendation? Add a sleek black turtleneck, leather pant, and little black bootie for a monochromatic look that will sizzle in style. It’s the ultimate desk-to-drink look that everyone will be lusting over! One wearer couldn’t get over how “classy” this piece is, and how it pulled together her entire look. Between the sheer fabric on the sleeves and the suede-like fabric running alongside it’s notched collar and front, it’s so insanely chic we’re lusting over it already.

If we’re being frank, this jacket is a true no-brainer for the fall season! Is anyone in the market for a new “go-to” piece that can be worn this season to the next? If we’re being honest we always are. And when we’re shopping for these kinds of pieces this sheer jacket is the “must-have” we’ll turn to so that we can survive fall in style.

