Maternity wear is some of the toughest to shop for. It basically needs to excel in every way. “Good enough” simply isn’t okay. You need something extremely comfortable, supportive and functional, and let’s be real — you want it to be cute! Being pregnant can sometimes leave you feeling exhausted, and the change in your body, while beautiful, can throw off your confidence and style.

We know that pregnancy makes you glow, so we wanted to pick out 21 pieces from Amazon that will help bring that glow out this spring and beyond. We’ve chosen pieces from all different categories — so if you or a friend has a baby on the way, we hope this list can become your maternity shopping destination!

21 Comfortable and Flattering Maternity Pieces for Spring

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Ingrid & Isabel tank dress actually grows with you, making it perfect for both your pregnancy and recovery!

2. We Also Love: Another pick from the brand, we couldn’t resist this adorable Ingrid & Isabel ruffle sleeve dress either!

3. We Also Love: Did someone say floral? This off-the-shoulder Hello MIZ dress did — in over 40 variations!

Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These Belly Bandit leggings are made with WonderWeave technology to keep lotions and creams on the body to fight stretch marks and hydrate the skin. They have built-in belly support too!

5. We Also Love: These POSHDIVAH leggings are a fabulous choice for prenatal yoga!

6.We Also Love: Why not glisten a little with these Koral wet-look leggings?

Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Glampunch top has an adorable and flattering tie at the side!

8. We Also Love: For something more casual, we love this striped Jezero tee!

9. We Also Love: This simple Ekouaer tank makes breastfeeding and pumping a breeze!

Jumpsuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Seraphine overalls are as comfy as they are cute!

11. We Also Love: The flowy fit of this Loving People jumpsuit is perfect for pretty much any stage of pregnancy!

12. We Also Love: It doesn’t get much prettier than this My Bump off-shoulder jumpsuit!

Swimwear

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Who says you can’t rock a bikini if you’re pregnant? This Summer Mae swim set is all kinds of cute!

14. We Also Love: This wrap-style Tempotrek one-piece will have you feeling confident and supported!

15. We Also Love: This SUMMERSUNSHINE swimsuit can be worn halter style, or you can rework the straps to form a keyhole front!

Skirts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: What can we say? We love a striped skirt, and My Bump does it best!

17. We Also Love: This ribbed Floerns skirt is wonderfully stretchy and soft!

18. We Also Love: Prefer a maxi style? This My Bump skirt is gorgeous!

Shorts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These Umeyda denim shorts have a soft cotton belly band with an adjustable belt so you can wear them as the months pass!

20. We Also Love: For a casual, everyday look, these Motherhood Maternity poplin shorts are a great choice that will pair wonderfully with tees and tanks!

21. We Also Love: Whether you’re feeling active or simply want to keep things as cozy as possible, we recommend these fitglam shorts!

