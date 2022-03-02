We Just Found the Most Comfortable Maxi Dress for Spring — And It’s on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picture this — you’re on a beach on a tropical island. The sun is starting to set, and you have a colorful cocktail in hand (it’s 5 p.m. somewhere). Your toes are in the sand and the breeze is gently blowing through your hair. The weather is still warm, so all you need to wear is a maxi dress. Life is good.

We may not be going on any getaways in the near future, but we can still replicate that vacation vibe with our wardrobe. A maxi dress is the perfect piece to take Us from late winter into early spring. And we may have just found the dress of our dreams (minus the piña colada). This super soft maxi dress from Nordstrom is such a flattering find. Plus, it’s currently on sale for 30% off! You definitely need this spring and summer staple in your closet.

The Loveappella V-Neck jersey Maxi Dress is the type of comfy clothing we could live in forever. This sleeveless maxi feels like pajamas or your favorite T-shirt, so you’ll never want to take it off! Cut from lightweight jersey, this versatile dress comes in six gorgeous jewel tone colors — turquoise, navy blue, royal blue, purple, red and black. There’s almost enough for each day of the week!

Featuring a V-neckline with pintucking and a smooth waistband under the bust, the top of the dress has a very flattering fit. And the silhouette of the skirt portion provides shape without constriction for flowy movement and optimum comfort. Available in petite and regular, shoppers of all sizes recommend this jersey dress — even pregnant mamas!

So let’s get to the reviews, shall we? The recurring theme here is definitely comfort. One shopper reported, “It is so comfortable and the slight empire waist is really flattering. Another customer called this dress “comfortable, effortless and very pretty.” Couldn’t agree more! “Fits like a dream,” reported another reviewer. “The fabric is a very comfortable jersey knit, and it’s very flattering.” And according to one shopper, there’s a “breezy flow and shape to the dress that is forgiving of my post-baby shape.” We love a forgiving fit!

The beauty of a maxi dress is that you can rock it year-round. It covers your legs in the cold and still feels breathable in the summer. As spring approaches, we’d suggest teaming this frock with sandals or espadrilles for an easy look you can dress up or down. This dress is absolutely appropriate for a picnic, pool party or even school pick-up. After all, comfort is key! Who knows, maybe you’ll even get to wear it on a tropical trip one day soon.

Take advantage of this major sale by shopping the Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress from Nordstrom now.

