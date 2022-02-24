This Stunning Tiered Maxi Dress Even Has Adjustable Straps

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses! We definitely put off dress shopping for a while when the weather was super cold, but now, we’re all in. New dresses simply make Us happy. We love seeing them fill up our closet — though we obviously love wearing them even more!

We’ll wear dresses as layers in the winter or opt for long-sleeve sweater dresses, but now, we’re all about flowy, airy, breezy designs that let the sun’s warmth touch our skin and leave us feeling free. We’ve been on the lookout for chic, pretty, effortless styles for this spring and summer — and we found what might be the best one out there with this dress by The Drop!

Get the The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for just $60 at Amazon!

This maxi dress has flowy tiers throughout, spaced out in a flowy, flattering way. Worried about the length? Maybe you’re typically too short or too tall to wear most maxi dresses without a trip to the tailor — or at least having to wear different shoes. Luckily, this dress actually has hidden buttons on the backs of the shoulder straps, letting you adjust the length a little! Even cooler is that you can button each strap on the other side, making them cross over each other for a different look!

This streamlined tent dress is made of Tencel lyocell fabric, which is lightweight and super smooth. Such a good pick for warmer weather and for a tiered design. This frock earns extra points as well due to its on-seam side pockets. The only thing better than adorably swaying our dress side to side is doing so with our hands in the pockets!



This dress currently comes in four colors. Ginger and Mushroom are both beautiful neutrals, but you can also explore the deeper section of the color wheel with Navy or Off-Black. These are such wearable shades — we kind of, sort of, definitely want them all!

This is the perfect type of dress to buy if you’re looking to create more of a capsule collection wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down, so it’s not just a one occasion type of piece. It looks so cute with low-profile sneakers or even chunky ones, and it’s great with strappy sandals or simple slides. It’s also brilliant with a pair of block-heel pumps or even skinny heels! Try adding jewelry and fancy accessories to dress it up even more! Love it!



