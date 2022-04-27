17 Maxi Dresses That Will Look Fab No Matter What Your Cup Size

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to maxi dresses, the biggest worry is usually the length. Will it be long enough? Will it be too long? But right now, we want to talk about how your bra cup size affects things. A maxi dress could be the perfect length, but if it doesn’t let you invisibly wear a bra underneath or leaves you worrying about a wardrobe malfunction, it’s going back to the store!

On our search for maxi dresses we think will look good on all cup sizes, we searched for wrap designs, V-necklines and some bodycons. We also kept a heavy eye out for dresses with smocked chests, as they can stretch or shrink depending on your shape. We also specifically avoided anything super restrictive or that had string-like straps or a design that doesn’t allow for a supportive bra — unless it had a great shelf bra built in! Okay, enough chatter. Scroll down to shop our picks from Amazon and beyond!

17 Flattering Maxi Dresses for Any Cup Size

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much prettier than this. This Caracilia dress has a smocked torso, tie straps, Swiss dots and ruffles. It can totally be dressed up or down too!

2. We Also Love: Hamptons vibes! This Knox Rose dress from Target is flowy and sweet with its eyelet details. It’s a little roomy up top too, making it friendly to all different body types!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Kranda dress is another smocked pick but with more casual fabric. Those exaggerated flutter sleeves, however, will still earn you endless compliments!

4. This Sultry Wrap Dress: Lulus wasn’t messing around with this exclusive Heart of Marigold dress. The wrap design is flattering and timeless, and most important of all, it lets you adjust your fit!

5. Unbelievably Easy: Want something you can just throw on without having to worry or think twice about? This long, sleeveless ANRABESS dress is the way to go. It even has pockets!

6. Ruffling Things Up: We love how a ruffle overlay on the chest can enhance a smaller bust as well as complement a larger one. This VERABENDI dress does it beautifully. You could wear a strapless bra, but the design also makes it easier to go braless!

7. Tiers and Tiers of Style: Sometimes tiered dresses can try to define the bust too high up, a seam running across the center of your chest. This adorable BB Dakota by Steve Madden dress from Nordstrom lets you nail the look without trying to mess with your measurements!

8. Faux Sure: Love the wrap dress look but hate the actual wrapping? This PRETTYGARDEN faux-wrap dress is our pick for you. Such cute pattern options!

9. Anything But Basic: We love the simplicity and easy fit of a T-shirt dress, but this organic cotton Jonathan Simkhai T-shirt maxi dress from Saks Fifth Avenue is next level. The waist tie is everything!

10. Fitted and Fabulous: Show off your figure in this bodycon-style Lulus dress! Don’t worry — the leg has a high slit so you can still strut your stuff with ease!

11. Very Versatile: This VIISHOW dress is comfy and simple yet still totally stunning. It’s a piece that can fit nearly any occasion!

12. Going With the Flow: This YESNO dress is one of Amazon’s most popular, and for good reason. If you love a flowy pick, this one’s got plenty of flow to go around!

13. Tie-Dye Forever: This slouchy tie-dye MakeMeChic dress is serving up effortlessly-chic vibes, for sure. Wear it with or without a belt at the waist!

14. Bring on the Sleeves: You’ve got the long skirt, but how about some longer sleeves with this FreshLook dress from Walmart?

15. Like a Work of Art: The flower print looks painted onto this SweatyRocks dress. Museum-worthy!

16. Wedding Guest Must-Have: This beautiful empire-waist BTFL-Life dress from Nordstrom is romantic and elegant. It’s honestly just dreamy!

17. Simplicity at Its Finest: This A New Day dress‘ plissé fabric is just enough oomph to make this simple tank dress an unforgettable one!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!