Over 38,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $5 ‘Pore Eraser’ Primer

If you’re not using a primer before doing your makeup, you may seriously be missing out. It’s an important step for numerous reasons. For starters, your makeup might last way longer and go on smoother with the help of a primer. It’s like properly prepping a canvas before you paint!

But a primer can do so much more than that — in fact, we found a seriously popular product from Maybelline that may help make your pores appear virtually nonexistent. Thousands upon thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with it, and the best part is that it will only cost you $5!

Get the Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer (Pack of 2) for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This primer has a blurring effect that may help your pores look significantly smaller. It also has a matte finish, which many of Us are into at the moment. Essentially, this primer is like an Instagram filter for your face.

This particular formula is hydrating and reportedly glides on like a moisturizer. Even though a primer is designed to be worn underneath makeup, you can wear it on its own! As noted above, at just $5, this product is currently such a steal.

Shoppers who have tried more expensive primers swear that this one from Maybelline is the real deal. You can use it over problem areas where your pores are most visible, or simply apply a thin layer all over your face. One reviewer claims that it “works wonders” and truly gets the job done.

With so many rave reviews, it’s no surprise that more and more beauty devotees are adding this Maybelline staple into their daily makeup routine. Another shopper even proclaimed that they’re a “buyer for life” after giving this primer a try. If you’re looking for a new primer, this one may be the key to putting your best face forward at all times!

