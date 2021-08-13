Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty, we usually prefer to go clean. That’s especially the case around our eyes. Our eyes can be sensitive, and using the wrong product on or around them can totally ruin our day, leaving them red, teary and blurry.

Clean beauty is making waves all across the beauty industry right now, but one person who’s been into it for actual decades is Michelle Pfeiffer. That’s why we know to listen when she starts listing off products she adores — especially eye products. Luckily for Us, she once revealed her go-to clean beauty mascara!

Get the W3LL PEOPLE Natural Expressionist Mascara at Amazon!

When put in charge of her own makeup, Pfeiffer “loves” and prefers this mascara to what makeup artists tend to use. According to the brand, it uses natural and organic botanical ingredients to create a non-toxic formula that still claims to produce “big, bold, fluffy lashes” — nourished ones too. Some mascaras lead to your lashes breaking and falling out, but this one is made to keep them healthy!

This mascara’s clean formula is reportedly free of petroleum, parabens, gluten, coal tar, aluminum, fiber and other artificial chemicals and fillers. It’s cruelty-free as well, which is always a huge plus. But can it still perform as well as its non-clean counterparts? You bet!

This mascara contains hyper-pure mineral pigments in its formula for extra definition, all without the clumping — according to shoppers and the brand. You can layer it on too for more drama. It’s recommended that you apply a bit of setting powder between coats for best results! The brush is a total beauty too, made with molded rubber in a cascading shape to separate even the “thinnest, shortest, hard-to-reach lashes” for even coverage with every swipe!

Two of W3LL PEOPLE’s founders are a makeup artist and a cosmetic dermatologist, so this brand has experts behind all of its formulas who are “passionate about making positive choices in life, particularly when it comes to self-care.” That’s why the brand’s mission is to “create super-premium quality cosmetics without using the potentially harmful artificial chemicals found in most conventional makeup.” That’s just what they did with this impressive mascara, and if it’s good enough for a beauty icon like Pfeiffer, we just know we have to give it a try too!

